HRDC Backs Minister Mumba on Championing Safe Working Conditions

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has expressed strong support for Labour Minister Vitumbiko Mumba’s recent efforts to enforce labor laws and improve workplace safety in Malawi. The HRDC issued a statement commending the minister’s decisive actions, including the closure of factories in Lilongwe that were found to be violating labor standards.

During inspections, the Minister of Labour ordered the shutdown of Central Poultry Feeds and TopMax Malata Limited, citing serious breaches such as lack of protective gear and unhygienic working conditions. HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence praised these actions as a critical step toward safeguarding the dignity and safety of Malawian workers.

“This bold move by the minister is commendable and highlights the urgent need for strict enforcement of labor laws. It’s time to put an end to the systemic mistreatment of workers through exploitative and hazardous practices,” the HRDC statement read.

The coalition also raised concerns about the widespread neglect of labor regulations, including unpaid overtime, harassment, and unlawful dismissals, and called for greater accountability from district labor offices. They criticized these offices for failing to act on violations, noting that it shouldn’t take ministerial intervention to address glaring issues.

To sustain momentum, the HRDC urged the government to expand labor inspections nationwide and strengthen district labor offices with resources and staffing. They also recommended routine monitoring, penalties for non-compliant companies, and empowering workers through education on their rights.

“This is a critical moment to reaffirm the government’s commitment to upholding the dignity, safety, and rights of Malawi’s workforce,” the HRDC stated, adding that they stand ready to support initiatives promoting labor justice.

The HRDC emphasized the need for follow-up inspections to ensure that the closed factories comply fully with labor laws before reopening. Minister Mumba’s actions signal a firm commitment to creating safer working environments and holding employers accountable, a vision the HRDC wholeheartedly supports.

