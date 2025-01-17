Kudos Hon. Mumba, We Can’t Fix This Country with Smiles and Politeness

Minister of Labour Hon. Vitumbiko Mumba is proving to be the no-nonsense leader Malawi desperately needs. Let’s face it: smiles, handshakes, and polite diplomacy will not fix this broken nation. Malawi requires bold, unapologetic action to root out the chaos and lawlessness that have taken hold.

Imagine this—a factory locks the Minister of Labour out to block his inspection, and after being shut down for blatant labor violations, they have the gall to reopen without addressing any issues. This is more than arrogance; it’s outright contempt for the law. You cannot build a country where state authority is mocked and rules are treated like a joke. This kind of “masewera mentality” is why Malawi remains stuck in the mud.

Under Kamuzu Banda’s dictatorship, such madness would never have been tolerated. People had discipline, respect for authority, and a sense of duty. Let’s be honest: Malawi’s democracy has become a breeding ground for chaos because we lack the maturity to handle it. If development is our goal, we need firm leadership—a system that enforces discipline and demands accountability. And yes, that might mean a touch of dictatorship.

To Hon. Mumba: Bravo! Keep up the fight. Ignore the critics. No matter what you do, someone will always have something negative to say. But this country needs your tough stance now more than ever. Stay the course, get things done, and don’t let the noise distract you. You’re exactly the leader Malawi needs in these times of crisis.

