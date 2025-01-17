NICE proposes quotas to promote women, youth participation in elections

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has asked political parties in Malawi to consider adopting quotas as a means achieve a minimum percentage of women and youth candidates, as well as those with disabilities.

NICE Executive Director Gray Kalindekafe, in a statement issued on Monday, challenged political parties to learn from other countries how they are integrating and promoting women and the youth in elections.

He made the sentiments in a statement issued and released on Monday.

Kalindekafe observed that many political parties around the world have adopted gender quotas to ensure a minimum percentage of women and youth candidates, as well as those with disabilities.

He cited the French Socialist Party requires that 50 percent of its candidates for elections be women.

“Some countries have reserved seats for women in their parliaments. For example, Rwanda reserves 30 percent of parliamentary seats for women, which has significantly increased female representation. Political parties can also establish training and mentorship programs specifically for women and young candidates. These programs provide the necessary skills and support to help women and youth to succeed in elections,” he said.

The NICE Chief Executive Officer further implored political parties to provide financial support to women and young candidates to help level the playing field.

He said this can include funding for selected pivotal campaign activities, which is often a significant barrier for women and young people as well as persons with disabilities.

“Parties should also consider adjusting campaigning rules to accommodate women, the youth and persons with disabilities, especially those with family responsibilities, can encourage more marginalized groups to participate in politics,” he said.

Most importantly, NICE has stressed the need to ensure that all candidates are given equal opportunities to campaign and ensure that no candidate is given undue advantage over others. Favoritism undermines the democratic process and can lead to divisions within the party.

“Party leadership should avoid imposing candidates on their followers. Such actions are counterproductive and often lead to the emergence of independent candidates, causing divisions within the party and weakening its overall electoral strength. Political parties should implement deliberate policies and mechanisms to create a favorable environment for more women, youth, and persons with disabilities to contest and win as candidates. This aligns with the principles of affirmative action as outlined in various national and international laws and policies, such as the Gender Equality Act and the Disability Act. These laws mandate the inclusion and representation of marginalized groups in political processes,” he said.

“NICE believes that the strength of our democracy lies in the integrity of our electoral processes. We urge all political parties to adhere to these principles to ensure that their primary elections are a true reflection of the will of the people. By doing so, we can foster a political environment that is peaceful, inclusive, and representative of all citizens. We remain committed to supporting and promoting democratic values and practices in our nation. Let us work together to build a stronger, more united and democratic society,” thus concluded his statement Kalindekafe.

