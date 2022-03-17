How People Can Stay Safe at Rainbow Riches Casino

Rainbow Riches casino was launched in 2019 in response to the rising demand for online casino sites and games. Casino games have been steadily rising in popularity since the mid-2000s and there are now hundreds of sites hosting online casino games. Some of the most popular games are online slots and online poker, both of which you can play at Rainbow Riches online casino.

There are so many different online casinos that each needs to have a distinctive style and theme in order to stand out from the crowd. Rainbow Riches online casino has a lucky Irish theme, with rich greens, golds, and rainbows making you feel warmly welcomed. Players who create accounts hope that some of that luck will rub off on them.

Because Rainbow Riches has been licensed to operate in countries which require their online casinos to be regulated – the UK for example – you know that it is a reputable operator. This means they have good procedures in place to ensure that you can play safely. Let’s have a look at what this means for the players.

Keeping Your Money Safe

The best way to look after your money at an online casino is to use secure payment methods. Rainbow Riches online casino lets you choose from a number of different certified payment methods including PayPal, Visa and Mastercard debit cards, and Apple Pay. You can deposit money instantly into your account using any of these methods and play with it immediately. When you make a deposit or withdrawal transaction, your information is encoded with 128-bit SSL encryption technology to protect against data leaks and hackers. You can play at Rainbow Riches online casino safe in the knowledge that your money is in good hands.

While it’s tempting to use debit cards because we are all familiar with them, they are actually the least secure payment method. This is because any transaction is linked directly to your bank account, so if anyone did get hold of the details, they would have direct access to your money. Credit cards and payment apps like Apple Pay are a safer choice because these are one step removed from your accounts. Payment apps and virtual wallets store your payment information in one place and never send this to online site, keeping it secure.

Playing Responsibly

Being licensed by the UK Gambling Commission means that Rainbow Riches online casino has to abide by their requirements for promoting responsible casino gaming. As a result, there are many tools available to help customers control their casino habits and keep control of their finances. These are included as standard and available to every account holder.

These tools include the ability to set limits on your iGaming, with daily, weekly, and monthly deposit limits helping you make sure you don’t spend more money than you can afford. Setting a limit means you can’t compensate for losses by throwing more money down the drain.

If you recognise that you need to take a break from gaming altogether, there are other tools that will let you lock your accounts from anywhere between one day and five years. Some of these will even automatically exclude you from all other participating online casino operators so you can’t gamble on other websites either. These tools are vital in helping you to stay safe and in control, and by providing these to account holders, Rainbow Riches is making its site a safe space.

Customer Care

Another way that Rainbow Riches works to keep its customers safe is by providing an easily accessible customer support service. There is a comprehensive FAQ section where players can go to find the answers to questions from making a complaint to learning a new game. Customer support can be accessed 24/7 via a live chat feature so that you can instantly report any issues and be satisfied that someone is always on hand to help you out.

Knowing that you are safe, and knowing where to go for help, can really put your mind at ease when playing online. People who aren’t constantly worrying about things are more likely to enjoy themselves and find it easier to relax. This is why being safe online and playing at a safe casino is so important. Rainbow Riches online casino makes it easy for you to enjoy the wide range of games they have on offer by giving you plenty of ways to stay safe online.

Trusted Games

Rainbow Riches only hosts the best games from top quality developers like Microgaming and NetEnt. These developers code their games using random number generators to make it almost impossible to rig the results. Independent auditors check the games regularly to make sure there are no issues. With security like this, you can be assured that all Rainbow Riches’ games are safe to play and you’ll be guaranteed a fair result.

Conclusion

Rainbow Riches casino uses the latest encryption technology to make sure your information is as safe as can be. You can also keep yourself safe by using the most secure payment methods, like payment wallets, and utilising their responsible casino tools.

