HRCC lobby Malawi Parliament on drug suspect held in Hong Kong

The Human Righrs Consultative Committee (HRCC) has lobbied the Parliament Committee on International Relations to loggy government to help with the case of Estina Mukusera, 29, who is being held in a Hong Kong prison on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Estina was arrested in Hong Kong on August 4 2018 on suspicion that he was smuggling drugs which were wrapped as chocolate.

She is expected ti appear in court on December 3 after the the case failed to take place in October because of language barrier as there was no interpreter.

HRCC chaierperson Robert Mkwezalamba and and Mukusera’s family members , they asked for her to be repatriated and tried in Malawi.

“We would like government to send a delegation during the December 3 hearing to interpret her case,” said Mkwezalamba.

The family also claimed drug lords are threatening them not to involve the police and insisted that Estina is a victim of trafficking.

Parliament’s International Relations Committee chairman Alex Meja said the government should take this as a matter of urgency.

But Meja blamed the increasing number of Malawian women dealing in drug trafficking to the worsening economic situation in the country and lapses in security systems.

“Our borders are porous, our security systems in airports have lapses,” he said.

He said it was worrisome that some Malawian women are facing death sentences or prolonged jail terms in India, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Thailand.

The government said the Malawian women are usually enticed by some crooked drug dealers from west Africa who promise huge sums of money after the drug trafficking

