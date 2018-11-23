Police arrest teenange boy accused of matricide

Malawi Police in Mchinji on Tuesday arrested a 15 year old boy (name withheld) for allegedly murdering his biological mother.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Mchinji Police, Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said the incident happened on November 13, 2018.

He said the young man came home and started damaging plastic pails which the deceased was using for washing.

“The suspect found his sister and mother busy washing clothes and all of the sudden the young man came with havoc and started damaging the utensils,” the PRO said.

Lubrino said the teenager stabbed the mother twice in the abdomen with a sharp knife when she tried to reason with him to stop the rampage.

He said the deceased fell unconscious and was rushed to St. Gabriel Mission Hospital in the district where she died whilst receiving treatment.

A post-mortem examination conducted at the hospital revealed that death was due to internal bleeding, according to Lubrino.

The deceased, Geneleti Libisoni, aged 38, hailed from Walilanji village in the Area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mavwere in Mchinji district.

