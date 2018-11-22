Malawi not a Christian nation but ‘Sexualholic State’: Muslims hit back on anti-Muhammad’s Day national holiday

Some angry Muslims hit back at criticism for their call to government to declare birth of Holy Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him) on the third month (Rabiul Awal) of the Islamic lunar calendar a public holiday, saying Malawi is not a Chrsitian nation as some Christians against the move were making people believe.

Muslims are asking government to consider declaring this birthday of Prophet Muhammad, known as Miladun-nabi, a national public holiday for the sake of about five million Muslims in Malawi.

But the call has received wisespread criticism from mnay Christians with other posting disparaging comments against Prophet Muhammed and Islam religion on Nyasa Times and social media .

However, the Muslim did not just watch the attacks as they hit back.

One Moslem posted that Malawi is not a Christian nation but a secular state for drunkards, superstitious and corrupt citizens.

Some went crazy with their comments, one saying Malawi is a ‘Chigololo nation’ with rampant multiple concurrent sexual partnerships and divorces.

While another said Malawi is a ‘Sexualholic State’ with rampant teenage pregnancies and early marriages.

Others further ranted that Malawi is a ‘Ripe Brothel State’ for Christians surviving on the life support machines of condoms or a a ‘Libido State’ on life supporting machines of Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC).

Another comment said Malawi is a ‘True Brothel State’ for Christians on donor sponsored ARV life support, not prayers or Bible verses.

One argued that Malawi is a ‘Pagan Nation’ for fulltime sinners that are part-time Christians.

Another comment said Malawi is a ‘State of Thieves’ where corruption, embezzlement and plunder of public resources is officially acceptable and that the country ia a ‘Valley State’ with low leadership inspiration and political integrity for its citizens.

Government figures suggest that Muslims account for 12 percent of Malawi’s 14 million-strong population, while Muslims puts the number at 36 percent.

Islam is the second largest religion in the country after Christianity.

