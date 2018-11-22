Malawi not a Christian nation but ‘Sexualholic State’: Muslims hit back on anti-Muhammad’s Day national holiday

November 22, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 1 Comment

Some angry Muslims hit back at criticism for their  call to government to declare  birth of Holy Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him) on the third month (Rabiul Awal) of the Islamic lunar calendar a public holiday, saying Malawi is not a Chrsitian nation as some Christians against the move were making people believe.

Muslims pray

Muslims are asking government to consider declaring this birthday of Prophet Muhammad,  known as Miladun-nabi,  a national public holiday for the sake of about five million Muslims in Malawi.

But the call has received wisespread criticism from mnay Christians with other posting disparaging comments against  Prophet Muhammed and Islam religion  on Nyasa Times and social media .

However, the Muslim did not just watch the attacks as they hit back.

One Moslem posted that Malawi is not  a Christian nation  but a secular state for drunkards, superstitious and corrupt citizens.

Some went crazy with their comments, one saying Malawi  is a ‘Chigololo nation’ with rampant multiple concurrent sexual partnerships and divorces.

While another said Malawi is a ‘Sexualholic State’ with rampant  teenage pregnancies and early marriages.

Others further ranted that  Malawi is a ‘Ripe Brothel State’ for Christians surviving on the life support machines of condoms or a a ‘Libido State’ on life supporting machines of Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC).

Another  comment said Malawi is a ‘True Brothel State’ for Christians on donor sponsored ARV life support, not prayers or Bible verses.

One argued that  Malawi is a ‘Pagan Nation’ for fulltime sinners that are part-time Christians.

Another comment said  Malawi is a ‘State of Thieves’ where corruption, embezzlement and plunder of public resources is officially acceptable and that the country ia a ‘Valley State’ with low leadership inspiration and political integrity for its citizens.

Government figures suggest that Muslims account for 12 percent of Malawi’s 14 million-strong population, while Muslims puts the number at 36 percent.

Islam is the second largest religion in the country after Christianity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Chiyembwi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chiyembwi
Guest
Chiyembwi

Anthu osapita ku xool inu, osangonena kuti tsiku lomwe anabadwa wodyedwa ndi galu uja asisalu nokhanokha muzikhaka pa holiday bwanji….. useless people.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes