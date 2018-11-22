Atupele to set the ‘new beginning’  tone for  Malawi 2019 elections: Rallies in Balaka North, Machinga South East

President of United Democratic Front (UDF), Atupele Muluzi, is kicking off his political meetings with the electorate ahead of May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections starting with the Yao Land this weekend, with emphasis on a “new beginning” for the party and bring in new ideas.

According to a programme released by UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo, the young Muluzi will be in Balaka North constituency on Saturday at Mbera Primary School Ground.

UDF won Balaka North constituency in the 2014 elections but its Member of Parlaiment (MP) Lucius Banda ditched the party and joined newly registered UTM party of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

On Sunday, Muluzi will be in Machinga South East constituency at Makweraa Primary School Ground.

The constituency is held by MP Reverend Wilson Ndomondo (People’s Party-PP).

Atupele, who is Minister of Health in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, said he is now gained political experience and understanding of government “not of populist chants.”

He hopes to ride a wave of youthful optimism to victory, emulating Barack Obama, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau.

The young Muluzi, who is 40 years old, stressed that UDF seeks a new beginning and will launch a vigorous campaign better than 2014 when he drew mammoth crowds with the ‘Agenda for change’ crusade that is now reset with ‘new beginning’.

UDF came to power in 1994 after defeating Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in 1994. It swept seats in the Southern Region and most seats in the Central Region.

During the 1999 elections, UDF won 91 seats, but the figures continued to drop in the subsequent elections when it won 49 seats in 2004 and 16 in 2009.

