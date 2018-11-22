Janta set to release new single ‘For you’

An award winning Malawian Afro-pop musician, Shukuran Mwachumu, well known as Janta, is set to release a new song on November 26, 2018 titled ‘For you’ which features Doyenn Shuwaon.

Janta said the song is about a person who is tired of fake love and looking for true love.

He said that the targeted audience of this song is all people who are looking for true love and it advises them to get to know their partner first before they get married to avoid heartbreaks.

“My fans should expect more of my songs come 2019. I was supposed to release my new album this year but because of time I have failed, instead I will release the album next year,” Afro Pop Musician added.

Janta has so far won two awards since he started singing in 2007 which include best video of the year 2015 with “Divorce” and the best song of the year 2017 with “Wangongole”.

‘For you’ is being produced by Janta himself and Dru, real name Draison Mwambi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :