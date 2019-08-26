HRDC announces 3-day demos: Malawi cities shutdown

August 26, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo has announced that they will hold a three-day shutdown of the country’s cities  from Wednesday August 28 in new rounds of protests to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

Mtambo:  Three-day nationwide demos

Mtambo told reporters that they will protest in the streets since demonstrations that were planned   from August 26 to 30 in the country’s airports and ports of entry  has been cancelled  after the High Court last week granted an injunction to Malawi Revenue Authority, stopping the five-day demonstrations.

He, however, said the HRDC is fighting to lift the injunction in court, saying they will not relent to push for Ansah’s ouster. Mtambo added that government has declared war against people using their own taxes by asking police officers to attack protesters.

Mtambo maintained that concerned citizens will not be cowered into accepting an incompetent electoral commission.

President Peter Mutharika has  said the demonstrations being organised by HRDC and  supported by opposition parties, are not about elections but were an attempt to usurp power.

But HRDC ha  rejected allegations of trying to topple the government.

The HRDC which has been holding demonstrations since the announcement of the May 21 presidential election results, wants Ansah to resign and pave the way for investigations to identify and prosecute those who supplied Tippex that was used to alter election figures on result sheets.

The demonstrations have in some cases been marred by looting and violence.

Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, has dismissed calls for her to resign for allegedly mismanaging the presidential election, saying she would only step down if the court found her leadership to have failed to discharge its duties.

MEC declared Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner of the presidential race in the May 21 Tripartite Elections with 1 940 709 votes, representing 38.57 percent.

The Constitutional Court is currently hearing a case brought by the opposition to have the election results annulled over irregularities.

Ignatius
Guest
Ignatius

I think its high time government must act on this idiot aggressively, am tired with his outbursts

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
chaos
Guest
chaos

Its high time govt listens to the voices of people ,this govt is making a lot of enemies than friends ,if I were him I could have tell Jane Ansa to resign and we leave peacefully

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Innoxy Charles
Guest
Innoxy Charles

We are more than ready to go on streets till that prostitute resigns.This country belongs to all Malawians and that all Citizens must be treated the same, this is so according to the Constitution of Malawi.That old Man who seems to have just a few years to follow his brother (BINGU) should not disturb us.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Mapwiya
Guest
Mapwiya

Chimene amatha uyu ndikusunga ndevu osati azibale ake

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Ref
Guest
Ref

Enough is enough…Our rights should also be respected.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
wakikiki
Guest
wakikiki

AYAYAYAYA MTAMBO AND YOUR FRIENDS PLEASE DO NOT STOP DEMOS TILL JANE RESIGNS , WE ARE BEHIND WHAT YOU ARE DOING TO CLEANSE MALAWI NTCHENCTHE YAGWERA MUNKAKA NDE TICHOSE TIWILISE TIYAMBE KUMWA NKAKA WATHU WABWINOBWINO

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Chriss
Guest
Chriss

Why can’t you resign to wave way for the court process, Uladi Mussa resigned …please do the same Justice will free you Madam. Simpleeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
TOSH
Guest
TOSH

BRAVO MTAMBO, WE ARE GEARED TO DEMOSTRATE IN LARGE NUMBERS TILL MAYI MADANDO STEPS DOWN ALONG WITH HER EX BOYFRIEND ,EVEN IF WE CAN DEMOSTRATE 5 YEARS WE CAN DEMOSTRATE

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

tiyeni
uyu atuluke ekha azatinyenye nyenye.
shupiti ilijitimate presdent. nthata kutikakamila

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
joseph Banda
Guest
joseph Banda

ZIBWANA IZI

7 hours ago
7 hours ago