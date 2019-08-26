Malawi Volleyball Association lifts Lilongwe Spikers’ suspension 

Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) has lifted the six months suspension it gave to Lilongwe Spikers after the team opted to pay the K100,000 fine they were ordered to and have been given the leeway to play all the first round matches they missed since May 21.

Central Region Volleyball League (CRVL) suspended Lilongwe Spikers as well as Mipuniro Spikers from all volleyball activities for a period of six months, effective 1 May, 2019, for defiance as the two teams continued to boycott matches against Kamuzu Barracks because of of the army team’s violent tendencies.

It is reported that at the closing ceremony of the 2017 Sempha League at Kumudzi Eco-learning Centre, Kamuzu Barracks assaulted Lilongwe Spikers and Mipuniro players in full view of everyone but despite the soldiers been punished by CRVL, the two teams kept boycotting their matches in order to solicit an apology of regret.

But the apology was not forthcoming from KB, forcing the two teams to defy orders from CRVL to relent until the matter was taken over by VAM.

In between, CRVL were forced to soften Mipuniro’s suspension by clearing it to play strength-testing matches ahead of their preparations for the Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) Open.

CRVL had said they took into consideration the promotion of the sport and promoting sportsmanship, and the fact that the suspension given to Mipuniro was not in any way done out of ill intentions but enforcement of the CRVL regulations.

VAM now says: “Lilongwe Spikers were given a notice of adjudication on July 4, 2019 where we requested them to pay a fine of K100,000 to forfeit suspension.

“Having met the conditions of payment on July 14 to the CRVL account it has pleased the executive committee to clear Lilongwe Spikers to start playing games and participate in any volleyball activities.

“Furthermore, we clarify that they must play the previous games which they missed out from May 1, 2019 to the day of this clearance.”

Meanwhile, VAM has circulated an invitation to all its affiliated leagues interested to participate in the 20th international Nyerere Cup to be held in Arusha, Tanzania from October 10-14.

The tournament is a celebration of the life of Tanzania’s Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and attracts participation from Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique and now Malawi.

Participation fee is US$200 and teams are expected to cater for their own travel to Arush, accommodation, meals and local transportation to match venues.

But the teams can pay the organizers US$50 per player, per day which will cover local transportation, meals and accommodation from dinner on October 9 to breakfast on October 15.

At the ZAVA Open that was held in Lusaka, Zambia in May, Mipuniro Spikers, playing their first-ever international club championship, came 8th out of 12 participating teams.

Mipuniro Spikers were the only foreign team at the tournament and were up against 11 Zambian counterparts.

In their first game against Nkwazi, Mipuniro lost 0-3 (18-25; 17-25; 24-26) but won their second match 3-1 against Nakonde (25-19; 25-20; 23-25; 25-22) to reach the quarterfinals.

But they went on to lose 0-3 (16-25; 22-25; 11-25) in the quarterfinal against the the tournament’s defending champions, Indeni, who came second.

Most clubs in the Central Region have been playing strength-testing matches and most of them were played in rural districts on a campaign to revitalize the sport.

It was also one way of preparations for the second round of CRVL season and Mponela is very active as they had another bonanza last week, after a two-week break.

Mponela Eagles team manager, Kwame Mwale said plans are underway to get the friendly bonanzas to Lilongwe and Mchinji this weekend.

