HRDC call for Malawi ‘lockdown’ amid Covid rising cases, death toll: ‘Close schools, borders’

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called for complete lockdown to curb the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

This follows the death of two powerful cabinet ministers; Sidik Mia and Lingson Belekanyama yesterday due to the virus pandemic.

In a statement, signed by HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence and National Coordinator Luke Tembo says the rights activists are calling for more extraordinary measures for the country to deal away with the pandemic.

HRDC has further proposed that schools be closed immediately, seal borders at the entry points into the country and airports and only allow essential goods to pass through in order to minimize further spread of the virus.

“We need to scale up the social cash transfers and any other strategy that is at our disposal, “said HRDC.

This however is in contrary to what HRDC has been doing by challenging lockdowns that have been effected before.

Last year, HRDC and other groupings successfully challenged a 21 day national lockdown that former president Peter Mutharika imposed.

The grouping had argued that it felt that government had not clearly outlined cushioning measures for low income earners.

But now HRDC said in a statement: “Time has come for Malawians to divorce politics from Covid-19.

“We need every Malawian to pull in the same direction. We implore Malawians to diligently protect themselves and others from contracting this deadly virus.”

Over the last two weeks, there has been a general rise in new infections and deaths and the total confirmed cases are now slightly near 10 thousand.

However, President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday challenged Malawians to exercise Covid-19 measures and said he was consulting on more stricter measures, including a possibility of declaring a ‘State of Emergency’ where the military and police will enforce a curfew.

