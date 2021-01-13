HRDC call for Malawi ‘lockdown’ amid Covid rising cases, death toll: ‘Close schools, borders’

January 13, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 37 Comments

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called for complete lockdown to curb the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Trapence: Calls for schools to close

This follows the death of two powerful cabinet ministers; Sidik Mia and Lingson Belekanyama yesterday due to the virus pandemic.

In a statement, signed by HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence and  National Coordinator Luke Tembo says the rights activists are calling for more extraordinary measures for the country to deal away with the pandemic.

HRDC has further proposed that  schools be closed  immediately, seal borders at the entry points into the country and airports and only allow essential goods to pass through in order to minimize further spread of the virus.

“We need to scale up the social cash transfers and any other  strategy that is at our disposal, “said HRDC.

This however is in contrary to what HRDC has been doing by challenging lockdowns that have been effected before.

Last year, HRDC and other groupings successfully challenged a 21 day national lockdown that former president Peter Mutharika imposed.

The grouping had argued that it felt that government had not clearly outlined cushioning measures for low income earners.

But now HRDC said in a statement: “Time has come for Malawians to divorce politics from Covid-19.

“We need every Malawian to pull in the same direction. We implore Malawians to diligently protect themselves and others from contracting this deadly virus.”

Over the last two weeks, there has been a general rise in new infections and deaths and the total confirmed cases are now slightly near 10 thousand.

However, President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday challenged Malawians to exercise Covid-19 measures and said he was consulting on more stricter measures, including a possibility of declaring a ‘State of Emergency’ where the military and police will enforce a curfew.

Atokwene
Atokwene
2 hours ago

Chakwera don’t listen to these barking dogs. They obtained an injunction way back which is still in force now . They had taken themselves like madolo pa tauni tsopano lero akuti chiyani???

benty smart
benty smart
3 hours ago

that’s stupid, why do you want to close school, is their any investigation out there that proves kuti school is increasing the covid spread? don’t dare to close school, just increase the covid preventatives measures in there.

Mpakateni
Mpakateni
3 hours ago

Expect the lockdown to be challenged in court the same way you did when Mutharika ordred lockdown. Try it, idiots.

Anzanufe
Anzanufe
4 hours ago

You rejected this during apm rule. Is it important now? Useless creatures

Elikam
Elikam
4 hours ago

Children are safer at school now than then in 2020 and are aware of proper measures.

Your children (HRDC) can manage to attend online classes and complete education even within “lockdown” leaving a poor malawian’s child illiterate behind the “Lockdown”

You need to consider poor malawians who depend on selling minor goods like mango, mandasi, khwanya etc who need to move to find something to feed their families.

Please, make decisions for poor Malawians at large and not minority rights only.

Noxy
Noxy
4 hours ago

What nonsense is this HRDC thing talking about,go to hell you idiots nobody will ever listen to you are irrelevant this time your time is over.Pano Ali mfasho ndi CDEDI kagwereni uko.Musatiyankhulitse pambali munatitopetsa musatitopetsenso pano.Last time you got an injunction against lockdown so today you feel good to lockdown just because your fellow is gone with covid nonsense!

President Mkango Manthakanjenjemereza
President Mkango Manthakanjenjemereza
4 hours ago

I can not waste time listening to idiots like HRDC. Mtambo used people of Malawi to become a minister. No more

Jah
Jah
4 hours ago

Ine sinditukwana koma panopo pa mtumbo pako

King
King
4 hours ago

Now HRDC is working on the ruling government interests, not on the people’s choice. So we are going to petition for you HRDC.. after you lose public trust, government is also going to throw you…since you will be useless.. Just note that..

phiri
phiri
5 hours ago

VERY STRANGE , HRDC, LAST YOU SAID NO, LERO BWANJI? BACKWARD THINKING.KOMANSO I FEEL LEARNERS ARE SAFER AT SCHOOL THAN BEING HOME, WHY LOOK AT CHILDREN FROM KAWALE, MCHESI MTANDANDIRE, CHINSAPO AND OTHER AREAS, THEY SPEND LONG TIME IN VIDEO SHOWS WHERE THEY ARE FULL. FROM MORNING UNTIL EVENING THEY ARE THERE.May be those who stay in area 43, 47, etc can be protected not my LOCAL CHILD , THINK TWICE. AT SCHOOL TEACHERS HELP TO WATCH OVER LEARNERS.

Chigayo
Chigayo
2 hours ago
Reply to  phiri

Be mostly concerned about the primary students. They come from different homes and they meet each other then leave each other. Don’t you think that’s another way of getting rona. They will meet there parents who were out of there homes and they were hanging our with so many people and you go home and meet your kids. Hug them what what. Don’t you think that’s another way of getting rona. Don’t just comment without thinking

