Activists postpones demos to mourn departed ministers: New date set Jan 19
Good governance activists and small scale traders have today postponed demonstrations against the influx of foreign traders following the declaration of three day mourning for the departed two powerful cabinet ministers.
Minister of Transport and Public Works Sidik Mia who was also vice president for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and minister of Local Government Lingson Belekenyama died of covid-19 yesterday.
The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) and small scale business operators in Blantyre have postponed today’s demonstrations meant to call authorities to deal with the influx of foreign nationals plying their trade illegally in the country.
President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday declared a three day mourning period in the wake of deaths of the ministers.
Sylvester Namiwa Cdedi executive director says the demonstrations will now be held on January 19, 2021.
He said the groupings will still push government to ensure that their concerns are addressed as most Malawians are being deprived of small and medium enterprise business opportunities.
At a recent interface with the groupings, Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Homeland Security said government has plans to engage all stakeholders to deal with concerns of the influx of foreign nationals plying their trade in the country illegally.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
tilikonko, anyanya akunja mmakukamu, koma achimwendo vocal yonse ija muli kuopposition kuti you will chase away athu akunja doing malawian jobs lero ki=uli ziii mwalandilanji achimwendo? which location kulibe wakuburundi, rwanda, somalia, pitani mmaprivate schools ambiri muli akunja opanda makalata koma muli duu, same things malawians kunja are sent packing home
This good course by Cded needs every Malawian’s support. It will be even more wise for HRDC to join hands
Guys this time around ma demo ndi ufulu wanu koma corona Wapano saku sankha
Iwe! Usawawophsyeze anthu,
Ukuona ngati anthuwa saganiza
Kapena ndi osadziwa.
Zikakhala za aMia ndiye ndi FALSE FLAG.
Mukhulupilira mawamkuja.
Only fools will be going to these demos with the virus wrecking havoc. Aren’t there other ways of engaging govt? Why not engage MPs to move a private bill. These activists have one solution for all problems – demos! It’s ridiculous!
A Malawi vuto kudulitsa zinthu zanu katundu mpaka x 2 mtengo.