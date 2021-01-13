Activists postpones demos to mourn departed ministers: New date set Jan 19

January 13, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Good governance activists and small scale traders have today postponed demonstrations against the influx of foreign traders following the declaration of three day mourning for the departed two powerful cabinet ministers.

Cdedi executive director Silvester Namiwa: The demos have been moved to January 19

Minister of Transport and Public Works Sidik Mia who was also vice president for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and minister of Local Government Lingson Belekenyama died of covid-19 yesterday.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives  (Cdedi) and small scale business operators  in Blantyre have postponed today’s demonstrations meant to call authorities to deal with the influx of foreign nationals plying their trade illegally in the country.

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday declared a three day mourning period in the wake of deaths of the ministers.

Sylvester Namiwa Cdedi executive director says the demonstrations will now be held on January 19, 2021.

He said the groupings will still push government to ensure that their concerns are addressed as most Malawians are being deprived of small and medium enterprise business opportunities.

At a recent interface with the groupings, Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Homeland Security said government has plans to engage all stakeholders to deal with concerns of the influx of foreign nationals plying their trade in the country illegally.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
phiri
phiri
2 hours ago

tilikonko, anyanya akunja mmakukamu, koma achimwendo vocal yonse ija muli kuopposition kuti you will chase away athu akunja doing malawian jobs lero ki=uli ziii mwalandilanji achimwendo? which location kulibe wakuburundi, rwanda, somalia, pitani mmaprivate schools ambiri muli akunja opanda makalata koma muli duu, same things malawians kunja are sent packing home

0
Reply
Phwisa
Phwisa
4 hours ago

This good course by Cded needs every Malawian’s support. It will be even more wise for HRDC to join hands

1
Reply
Fwangalubiro
Fwangalubiro
5 hours ago

Guys this time around ma demo ndi ufulu wanu koma corona Wapano saku sankha

2
Reply
Gwede Mantashe
Gwede Mantashe
4 hours ago
Reply to  Fwangalubiro

Iwe! Usawawophsyeze anthu,
Ukuona ngati anthuwa saganiza
Kapena ndi osadziwa.
Zikakhala za aMia ndiye ndi FALSE FLAG.
Mukhulupilira mawamkuja.

0
Reply
Amuna Kudambo
Amuna Kudambo
3 hours ago
Reply to  Fwangalubiro

Only fools will be going to these demos with the virus wrecking havoc. Aren’t there other ways of engaging govt? Why not engage MPs to move a private bill. These activists have one solution for all problems – demos! It’s ridiculous!

0
Reply
ADA
ADA
5 hours ago

A Malawi vuto kudulitsa zinthu zanu katundu mpaka x 2 mtengo.

0
Reply
shares
6
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
HRDC call for Malawi ‘lockdown’ amid Covid rising cases, death toll: ‘Close schools, borders’

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has called for complete lockdown to curb the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country....

Close