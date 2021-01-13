Activists postpones demos to mourn departed ministers: New date set Jan 19

Good governance activists and small scale traders have today postponed demonstrations against the influx of foreign traders following the declaration of three day mourning for the departed two powerful cabinet ministers.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Sidik Mia who was also vice president for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and minister of Local Government Lingson Belekenyama died of covid-19 yesterday.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) and small scale business operators in Blantyre have postponed today’s demonstrations meant to call authorities to deal with the influx of foreign nationals plying their trade illegally in the country.

President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday declared a three day mourning period in the wake of deaths of the ministers.

Sylvester Namiwa Cdedi executive director says the demonstrations will now be held on January 19, 2021.

He said the groupings will still push government to ensure that their concerns are addressed as most Malawians are being deprived of small and medium enterprise business opportunities.

At a recent interface with the groupings, Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Homeland Security said government has plans to engage all stakeholders to deal with concerns of the influx of foreign nationals plying their trade in the country illegally.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!