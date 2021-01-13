Faizal Aboo ‘landlord of Limbe’ apologises to parliament over statement against MP Suleman
The flamboyant chief executive officer for Pacific Group of Companies , Faisal Aboo, has apologised to Parliament’s ad-hoc Privileges Committee for the statement his private company issued on Blantyre City South East member of Parliament (MP) Sameer Suleman in November 2020.
The larger-than-life businessman Aboo, appeared before the committee on Tuesday after being summoned as Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, set the ad-hoc committee which the House approved to summon him.
The committee which was led by George Zulu, who is also Lilongwe City West member of parliament, (Malawi Congress Party) quizzed Aboo on the statement his company issued against Suleman.
Without mentioning names, Suleman said in parliament that besides racial abuse, some foreign nationals are grabbing prime land in cities and towns at the expense of Malawians.
He claimed that 80 percent of the whole of Limbe central business district in Blantyre is currently owned by two individuals and that of the two, one of them owns over 50 hectares where he is doing fish farming.
The MP further claimed that the individual is about to be given 48 hectares by Blantyre City Council and Ministry of Lands in the area known as Chigumula Forest.
But in a statement Pacific said although Suleman refrained from directly naming the concerned party, they were convinced he was referring to Pacific Group given that it is the only entity that operates a fish farm in Limbe, known as Chambo Fisheries.
The company demanded that Suleman should withdraw his remarks in Parliament where he made the accusations, stating that the remarks were damaging the company’s reputation and may cause people to rise against it.
Ishmael Ndaila Onani, MP of Dedza South (MCP) presented a motion using Parliamentary Standing Orders, saying Pacific Group violated the Parliamentary Privileges legal instrument that protects MPs from outside interference on matters discussed in Parliament.
Aboo had to apologise to the committee, saying they erred in issuing the statement condemning MP Suleman and that “saying sorry is the right thing to do.”
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) through its whistle-blower initiative filed a complaint to Anti-Corruption Bureau about Ministry of Lands for awarding corruptly the Plots 1036 to 1040 Limbe East (near Railways) to Aboo and that Deed Plan number 170/09 was forged.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Amadalilia Sidik ameneyo, tiyeni naye
An apology is not enough he should be investigated to how he obtained that land and who authorised the sale and allocation of restricted land
How the hell these thieving indians getting away with it ? after all this exposure its beyond me corruption is hard at play all i can say
Land gate ,cement gate , cash gate etc where all these indians are involved what has happened to them so far ? Fuck all
What can you expect when the gate keepers themselves are corrupt as hell
I have been doing a research on Indian parliament history, and I obviously learned that they never had any black parliamentarian. And my question goes to my beautiful government, how do we welcome born indians in our parliament. I think we have alot of love to even afford to lose our lands. Shame on us
We need Idi Amini Dada like leadership to cleanse Malawi of these blood sucking amwenye. These people are controlling the Malawi economy. Iam sure if Kamuzu were alive, he would have trimmed them to size
And make sure you are fed to the crocs because you are a jealous lazy jackass.
It is good that this proud Indian has been humbled but thays not enough. Now parliament and ACB should investigate how a foreigner mananaged to buy the whole Limbe and take the necessary action. These people pick on us in our own land and that is unacceptable.
munagulitsa nokha mesa
Who owns our cities? Who owns Limbe? Who owns Blantyre? Who owns Lilongwe old town?
Kodi inu ma MP can you not pass legislation placing ownership of central district lands to the radius of 5km in the hands of the Malawi Army? How can anyone own our key strategic security areas?
Making money for other operatives.
Vuto la ife a Malawi ndi loti timapangana nkhaza tokhatokhafe. Tsopano malo mukugulitsa kwa amwenye obwerawa ndiye ana athu adzatsamira pati? Mwakonda ndalama osati tsogolo la ana athu? Kenako tizamva amwenyewa kutsogoloku akuti ndalama ndiwathu dziko wonse wa Malawi ndiwathunso. The whole Blantyre, Limbe, Lilongwe Zomba and Mzuzu is under Amweye…. Shame on us as poor and stupid Malawians who can afford to sell our own land and country to foreigners because we love money most than our children. Kodi a ndale inu mumafuna kuti tikuvotereni cholinga mugulitse tsogolo la athu kwa amwenye? I cry day and night……