Faizal Aboo ‘landlord of Limbe’ apologises to parliament over statement against MP Suleman

The flamboyant chief executive officer for Pacific Group of Companies , Faisal Aboo, has apologised to Parliament’s ad-hoc Privileges Committee for the statement his private company issued on Blantyre City South East member of Parliament (MP) Sameer Suleman in November 2020.

The larger-than-life businessman Aboo, appeared before the committee on Tuesday after being summoned as Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, set the ad-hoc committee which the House approved to summon him.

The committee which was led by George Zulu, who is also Lilongwe City West member of parliament, (Malawi Congress Party) quizzed Aboo on the statement his company issued against Suleman.

Without mentioning names, Suleman said in parliament that besides racial abuse, some foreign nationals are grabbing prime land in cities and towns at the expense of Malawians.

He claimed that 80 percent of the whole of Limbe central business district in Blantyre is currently owned by two individuals and that of the two, one of them owns over 50 hectares where he is doing fish farming.

The MP further claimed that the individual is about to be given 48 hectares by Blantyre City Council and Ministry of Lands in the area known as Chigumula Forest.

But in a statement Pacific said although Suleman refrained from directly naming the concerned party, they were convinced he was referring to Pacific Group given that it is the only entity that operates a fish farm in Limbe, known as Chambo Fisheries.

The company demanded that Suleman should withdraw his remarks in Parliament where he made the accusations, stating that the remarks were damaging the company’s reputation and may cause people to rise against it.

Ishmael Ndaila Onani, MP of Dedza South (MCP) presented a motion using Parliamentary Standing Orders, saying Pacific Group violated the Parliamentary Privileges legal instrument that protects MPs from outside interference on matters discussed in Parliament.

Aboo had to apologise to the committee, saying they erred in issuing the statement condemning MP Suleman and that “saying sorry is the right thing to do.”

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) through its whistle-blower initiative filed a complaint to Anti-Corruption Bureau about Ministry of Lands for awarding corruptly the Plots 1036 to 1040 Limbe East (near Railways) to Aboo and that Deed Plan number 170/09 was forged.

