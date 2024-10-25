HRDC Calls for Fair Legal Processes in the Arrest of Patricia Kaliati

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has issued a statement urging the Malawi Police Service to ensure that the arrest and any subsequent legal proceedings involving Dr. Hon. Patricia Kaliati are conducted in a manner that upholds constitutional rights and legal standards.

In its statement, the HRDC emphasized that Malawi’s Constitution, specifically Section 42, guarantees individuals the right to be promptly informed of the reasons for their arrest and mandates that detainees be brought before a court within 48 hours. These rights align with Malawi’s commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), particularly Article 9, which highlights protections against arbitrary detention and the right to a fair trial.

The HRDC called for transparency and adherence to legal protocols during the investigation and detention of Dr. Kaliati. “We urge the police to conduct any detentions strictly within the provisions of the law,” stated HRDC representative Kelvin Chirwa, emphasizing that such adherence is crucial for protecting individual rights and maintaining public trust in law enforcement.

Chirwa further articulated that ensuring Dr. Kaliati’s rights are upheld is not only a matter of legal obligation but also essential for reinforcing public confidence in Malawi’s justice system. “This commitment to due process strengthens our national dedication to the rule of law and human rights,” he added.

The coalition’s call reflects broader concerns about the treatment of political figures in Malawi and the importance of maintaining judicial integrity. The HRDC’s advocacy serves as a reminder of the essential principles that underpin a just society and the country’s responsibilities in upholding human rights.

As developments unfold, the HRDC and the public will be closely monitoring the situation, advocating for a legal process that honors the rights and freedoms guaranteed by both national and international law.

