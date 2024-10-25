President Chakwera Establishes Commission of Inquiry into Chilima Plane Crash

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has announced the formation of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the recent plane crash in Nthungwa, Mzimba, which tragically resulted in the death of former Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Acting under Section 2, Sub-section 1 of the Commission of Inquiry Act of 2014, President Chakwera appointed Justice Jabbar Alide to lead the commission, which will examine the circumstances surrounding the crash and address related issues as specified in its terms of reference.

The commission comprises a diverse group of members, including:

Monsignor Patrick Thawale

Pastor Toney Nyirenda

Bishop Mary Nkosi

Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise

Inkosi yamakosi Mbelwa 5

Senior Chief Makwangwala

Mr. Justin Mkandawire

Brigadier Cosgrove Mituka (Retired)

Mrs. Emma Kaliya

Mr. Sylvester Namiwa

Mr. Dixie Kwatani

Professor Nyengo Mkandawire

Mr. Allan Chinula SC

Mrs. Esther Chioko

Mrs. Nimia Kambiri Mzembe

Mrs. Lidia Chiotha

Dr. Ruth Mwandira

Mrs. Mirriam Wemba

The commission’s secretary will be Mr. Chizaso Nyirongo, with His Worship Paul Chiotcha also serving in a supporting role.

The appointments take immediate effect, and the members are scheduled to take their oath of office on Monday, October 28, 2024, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

President Chakwera has directed the commission to provide a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations by or before November 30, 2024. This inquiry is seen as a crucial step toward understanding the causes of the accident and ensuring accountability, as well as honoring the memory of those who lost their lives.

As the nation grapples with this tragedy, the commission’s work will be closely followed by the public and stakeholders alike, reflecting a commitment to transparency and justice in the wake of a significant loss.

