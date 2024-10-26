AFORD Accuses MCP of Smear Campaign Against Hon. Timothy Mtambo

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has issued a strong statement condemning the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for what it describes as a malicious smear campaign against its Vice President, Hon. Timothy Mtambo.

The press release, titled “Unmasking the Truth,” asserts that the MCP is attempting to undermine Mtambo’s reputation and, by extension, threaten the integrity of Malawi’s democracy.

In the statement, AFORD categorically denied allegations circulating online that Mtambo had apologized to the public for his involvement in the 2020 nationwide demonstrations. The party labeled these claims as fabricated and part of a broader campaign of disinformation designed to discredit a prominent human rights advocate.

“The MCP’s relentless smear campaign is not just an attack on one man’s character, but a sinister assault on the very material of Malawi’s democracy,” the statement reads. AFORD claims that the ruling party is resorting to “fabricated truths” as it grows increasingly desperate to maintain its hold on power.

Hon. Mtambo, known for his advocacy for electoral justice, has consistently defended the right of Malawians to engage in peaceful protests. In the wake of the accusations, he reiterated his commitment to upholding democratic values, stating, “No amount of propaganda will stop us.”

AFORD’s statement also called on the public to seek information from official channels and to reject misleading narratives. The party positioned itself as a bastion of hope and change, emphasizing its principles of courage, solidarity, and commitment to justice and equality.

Political analysts have noted that this conflict comes amid rising tensions in Malawi’s political landscape, where accusations of corruption and mismanagement are becoming more prevalent. Critics argue that both parties need to focus on substantive issues rather than personal attacks.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these allegations will impact public perception and the political climate in Malawi, as both AFORD and MCP navigate a complex and contentious landscape.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!