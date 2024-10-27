Lawrence Chaziya commemorates life of his father former RBM Governor Chakakala Chaziya in style

It was a day filled with joy and reflection yesterday at Kamzimbi Full Primary School Ground in Senior Chief Khongoni, Lilongwe, as the community gathered to honor the late Lynold Chakakala Chaziya, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

During the commemoration ceremony, his son, Lawrence Chaziya, spoke fondly of his father, describing him as loving, caring, visionary, and brave.

He recounted how his father was the first to address a political rally in the central region, advocating for regime change and striving for improved access to health services, quality education, and economic empowerment for his community.

In a tribute to his father’s legacy, Lawrence announced the launch of the Chaziya Women Empowerment Revolving Fund, aimed at helping women form groups to access soft loans. He emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment in the area.

Additionally, he shared plans to establish the K5 million Chaziya Football Trophy and K2 million Chaziya Netball Trophy, intended to benefit local youth, aligning with his father’s vision for a better future for young people. Lawrence also revealed the formation of the Chaziya Vocational Training Centre, where youth will learn valuable vocational skills. As a gesture of support, he donated 20 bicycles to be given to hardworking young girls.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Regional Chairman, Patrick Zebron Chilondila, praised Lawrence for organizing the event, affirming that Lynold Chakakala Chaziya’s contributions to Malawian history are irreplaceable. Senior Chief Khongoni also commended the initiative, noting that the bicycles would greatly benefit diligent young girls in the community.

Lynold Chakakala Chaziya, born on March 31, 1947, was a prominent Malawian statesman and economist who served as Minister of Finance and Governor of the Reserve Bank under Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s regime. He was actively involved in various parastatals and played a pivotal role in Malawi’s political landscape, helping to establish the United Democratic Front (UDF) during the transition to multi-party democracy in the early 1990s.

He is remembered for his significant contributions to the country, alongside his family—his first wife Anne Kafaiwala and their three children: Lawrence, Geoffrey, and Lynold Jr. His legacy continues to inspire efforts toward community empowerment and development.

