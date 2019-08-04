HRDC calls for investigation into Mtambo’s uncle killing: Malawi police vehicle had no head lights

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are calling on the Malawi police to investigate the killing of Binwell Mtambo—uncle to HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo—in Chitipa Thursday evening.

Binwell Mtambo was killed by a speeding police vehicle on Friday in Chitipa and his death forced Mtambo to stay away from the crucial Public Affairs Committee (PAC) initiated peace talks on Saturday in Lilongwe.

The HRDC, in a letter signed by the group’s vice chairperson Gift Trapence and regional representatives Happy Mhango, Madalitso Banda, Masauko Thawe and Billy Mayaya, the group wants a thorough and independent investigation.

“Without prejudicing the investigations that we are calling for, we at HRDC share in the conspiracy theories making rounds as regards the circumstances and eye witnesses accounts of the alleged accident,” says the letter in part.

HRDC says given the serious security threats targeted at the leadership of the rights grouping and their immediate families, the HRDCV are keen to work with any relevant authorities to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding what they called suspicious accident.

“In the absence of a thorough investigation into this accident, we at HRDC are tempted to hold that this is yet another systematic and evil strategy being employed to silence us,” says the letter.

Chitipa police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka ruled out foul play in the accident.

“Our vehicle was coming from Lufita, heading to town, but around Meru Filling station, it hit Binwell Mtambo, who was on a bicycle.

“The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Thursday,” he said.

HRDC coordinator for Chitipa, Sydney Simwaka, said the vehicle had no head lights.

“We went to police after the incident, but it seems the vehicle in question does not have lights and this may have led to the accident,” he said.

Under the leadership of Mtambo, the HRDC has been organising protests aimed at forcing the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

They accuse Ansah of overseeing a fraudulent electoral process.

