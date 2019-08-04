Mutharika approves Malawi police IG Jose retirement: Mwapasa set to be promoted

August 4, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 23 Comments

President Peter Mutharika approved the Inspector General of Malawi Police Rodney Jose to retire having reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Jose and Mwapasa (l): Police brass

According to a letter signed by government chief secretary Lloyd Muhara, Jose will retire in November but will proceed on leave this month pending the retirement.

“I write to convey approval from His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to retire from the civil service on 21st November, 2019, being the date when you will have attained the mandatory retirement age in the civil service of sixty years (60) years,” reads part of the letter.

As the opposition and human rights activists are celebrating his departure, there are concerns that that Mutharika might replace him with what the opposition call  “worse DPP cadet”, Duncan Mwapasa.

Mwapasa has risen through the police ranks very fast, reaching the position of deputy Inspector General of police because of what the opposition say his connection to the ruling party.

Jose has had very bad relationship with both the opposition and the rights activists because of his failure to probe the torching of opposition property including UTM vehicles, residences of UTM officials, Malawi Congress Party offices as well as offices of Timothy Mtambo, the leading anti-Jane Ansah demos organisers.

Kumzy
Guest
Kumzy

Mademo in my mind

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Amfumu
Guest
Amfumu

I hate tribalism and everyone who advances it. Tumbukas get promoted. Ngonis get promoted. No one says anything but when it is someone from the Lomwe belt it is an issue.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

mmmmayo matumbo anga atulukamo. sooo jose 60 yah! served
pitala 80 ndekuti kwatsala zingati zaka kuti acite retire after serving!!!
sizikuvekapo apa

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Political Analyst
Guest
Political Analyst

MWAPASA IS NOT ONLY CONNECTED TO DPP BUT HE IS ALSO A DIRECT RELATION TO PRESIDENT PETER MUTHALIKA. UNLIKE HER SISTER EVELYN MWAPASA WHO HAPPENS TO CONDUCT HERSELF PROFESSIONALLY, THIS MWAPASA GUY HAS CONDUCTED HIMSELF IN UNETHICAL AND IMMATURE MANNER AT TIMES, HE HAS BEEN PROMOTING THE DPP CADETISM WITHIN THE MALAWI POLICE SERVICE. MY FELLOW MALAWIANS! PUTTING PEOPLE INTO GOVERNMENT TOP POSITIONS BECAUSE THEY ARE RELATED TO THE PRESIDENCY IS AGAINST PRINCIPLES OF GOOD GOVERNANCE OF WHICH PETER BEING A PROFESSOR AT LAW MUST BE AWARE OF. IT IS THESE TYPES OF SALVAGE POLITICAL TACTICS THAT LED TO THE… Read more »

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Forgive them
Guest
Forgive them

Pulezidenti wazaka eyite kupanga apuluvu litayamenti ya munthu wazska sikisite,
Abale dziko ndilokondera ndithu
Africa,my africa eshh

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Analyst
Guest
Analyst

Retirement has to be approved? In any rule based organisation, the system automatically purges you once you attain the retirement age. Or was this a case of early retirement?

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

nanga goodall gondwa ali ndi zaka zingati paja? feetseke idea

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

acita katobdo madzi

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Mkwapu
Guest
Mkwapu

Parliament simple majolity waiting

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Anzeru Al kuMmawa
Guest
Anzeru Al kuMmawa

I dont understand how a 1992 Poly BBA student end up as possible IG

9 hours ago
9 hours ago