Mutharika approves Malawi police IG Jose retirement: Mwapasa set to be promoted
President Peter Mutharika approved the Inspector General of Malawi Police Rodney Jose to retire having reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.
According to a letter signed by government chief secretary Lloyd Muhara, Jose will retire in November but will proceed on leave this month pending the retirement.
“I write to convey approval from His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to retire from the civil service on 21st November, 2019, being the date when you will have attained the mandatory retirement age in the civil service of sixty years (60) years,” reads part of the letter.
As the opposition and human rights activists are celebrating his departure, there are concerns that that Mutharika might replace him with what the opposition call “worse DPP cadet”, Duncan Mwapasa.
Mwapasa has risen through the police ranks very fast, reaching the position of deputy Inspector General of police because of what the opposition say his connection to the ruling party.
Jose has had very bad relationship with both the opposition and the rights activists because of his failure to probe the torching of opposition property including UTM vehicles, residences of UTM officials, Malawi Congress Party offices as well as offices of Timothy Mtambo, the leading anti-Jane Ansah demos organisers.
