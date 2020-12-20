HRDC cautions Malawi govt against rushed decisions on Bushiri’s extradition 

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has cautioned the Malawi government against rushed decisions in handling the extradition process of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leaders Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

HRDC executive member, Rev. Macdonald Sembereka further calls on authorities not to forget that prophet Bushiri is Malawian hence his rights and humanity should not be compromised.

He adds that “all necessary legal processes and treaties including the SADC Protocol on Extradition should be carefully observed and respected.”

HRDC’s position come barely a week after some Senior chiefs and religious leaders made similar remarks, asking government against extradition Bushiri to Pretoria, South Africa to face criminal charges.

One of the pastors, Reverend Malani Mtonga said Bushiri being a Malawian was flying the country’s flag in the rainbow nation; hence, government must listen to his case.

“We understand that he [Bushiri] opened a case of extortion against some police officers and the same police officers are the ones arresting him. This matter needs to be checked where it is now. It doesn’t make sense that he has to be arrested by the same officers whom he opened a case against,” he said.

Bushiri and wife left South Africa during the first week of November where they jumped bail while answering fraud and money laundering charges citing security concerns and also fears of not getting a fair trial.

The South African Government last week asked Lilongwe to extradite the Bushiris to the Rainbow Nation and Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has signed extradition papers after being served by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

