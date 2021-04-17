HRDC demands Malawi army, police K6.2bn Covid feast report

Rights activists, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is demanding audited reports for the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the Police on the abuse OF K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds.

Gift Trapence, chairperson of HRDC said they have noted that although the Malawi Police Service and Malawi Defence Force both received substantial amounts from the Covid-19 funds, both institutions are conspicuously missing from the audit report.

But the National Intelligence Services has been found wanting in irregular allowances and that is highlighted in the audit report..

Addressing a new conference in Lilongwe on Friday, the HRDC members demanded an explanation from National Audit Office as to why the two institutions were not audited.

Trapence said their absence from the report raises more questions than answers.

HRDC has meanwhile given seven days to every single person, government department and ministry to pay back the K6.2 billion.

The coalition has since suggested the establishment of a special court to deal with the Covid-19 fraud.

According to them, there is a need for a quick turn-around on the matter.

HRDC says a quick resolution and prosecution of culprits, in this case, will send a clear and resolute message to civil servants on how quick the wheels of justice work.

They say they don’t want a scenario like that of Cashgate cases where, eight years down the line, some cases are yet to be tried.

The human rights group has threatened that it will mobilise Malawians to go on the streets on April 29 this year.

