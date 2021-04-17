Mulanje radio innovator gets scholarship at Malawi University of Science and Tech

April 17, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

A 31-year-old radio innovator who got arrested for creating and operating a radio station has won a Malawi University of Science and Technology scholarship.

Kondesi gets scholarship

Gabriel Kondesi, got arrested in 2008 when he was just 13 for creating and operating a radio station in Mulanje.

He has made it into a first cohort of  beneficiaries of MUST Community Innovator Programme.

The Malawi University of Science and Technology, through MUST Institute of Industrial Research and Innovation, is introducing a programme where’s by it will be admitting community innovators, mentor them in a local language they understand, just to add academic value to their God-given-talents.

In 2008, Kondesi aged 13 then, assembled radio and TV spare parts and created what he called Pachikweza Broadcasting Station (PBS) and was broadcasting at a radius of over  three kilometers.

3 Comments
Malume Chakwelagalu
Malume Chakwelagalu
4 hours ago

Kondesi should be 26 years old if he was 13 years old in 2008..redo your calculations man Journalist….Demet

Mulopwana
Mulopwana
4 hours ago

Remended yes but still toilormake the training to fit their capacity or else we wil miss an opportunity by training in areas they wil not understand and even benefit from. Individual perfomance and capacity assessment required.

National CEO
National CEO
5 hours ago

That’s the way to go. Not arresting the boy as it was.

