Mulanje radio innovator gets scholarship at Malawi University of Science and Tech

A 31-year-old radio innovator who got arrested for creating and operating a radio station has won a Malawi University of Science and Technology scholarship.

Gabriel Kondesi, got arrested in 2008 when he was just 13 for creating and operating a radio station in Mulanje.

He has made it into a first cohort of beneficiaries of MUST Community Innovator Programme.

The Malawi University of Science and Technology, through MUST Institute of Industrial Research and Innovation, is introducing a programme where’s by it will be admitting community innovators, mentor them in a local language they understand, just to add academic value to their God-given-talents.

In 2008, Kondesi aged 13 then, assembled radio and TV spare parts and created what he called Pachikweza Broadcasting Station (PBS) and was broadcasting at a radius of over three kilometers.

