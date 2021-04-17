Activists jerk Chakwera over gender law ahead of new cabinet appointment

Gender activists are jerking president Lazarus Chakwera to honour the gender law when hiring his new cabinet.

The NGO Gender Coordination Network says Chakwera should adhere to the 2015 Gender Law which contains a 60-40 gender clause.

The call comes as Chakwera is still in the process of reviewing his cabinet which has a relatively low female representation.

According to Thandizo Mphwiyo who is the Chairperson for the Permanent Group on Women in Politics and Decision Making under NGO-GCN, the law has never been followed instructions for different appointments made by the appointing authorities since its inception.

Mphwiyo said that the President can use the opportunity to make the right decisions.

Women Manifesto Movement comprising various women empowerment civil society organisations (CSOs), are also calling on Chakwera to fulfil the Gender Equality Act (GEA) requirement of 60:40 representation of either sex in public appointments.

Barbara Banda, who is also Non-Governmental Organisations-Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) chairperson, said they expect Chakwera gender equality opportunity factor.

