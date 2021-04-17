Full in-tray awaits Chizuma as new Malawi anti-graft boss: Mainja of Pest Chem on the ladder

President Lazarus Chakwera is set to appoint Ombudsman Martha Chizuma as new director general of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)—subject to confirmation by Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) — and expects to get a full in-tray of the graft-dogged Tonse Alliance government.

Chizuma has reportedly emerged the top candidate for the post of ACB czar and is set to its first female head.

Among landmark investigations she is expected to embark on is the squandering of Covid-19 response funds and key of the looting is how Office of President and Cabinet handpicked Pest Chem 1B in Covid-19 supplies which appreantly displays wrongful enrichment and irregularly awarded business opportunities at Parliament, Ministry of Health, Chancellor Colleg and Malawi Prisons.

It is reported that the company is owned by Martin Mainja, who has close links to President Chakwera family.

Among other companies that he owns and been part of wrongful enrichment are ; World Link, MM Security, Galileya Pharmaceutical Supplies ‘

Like Osward Lutepo who was fronted in the Cashgate scandal for looting on behalf o the powers that be, Mainja is the new tenderprenuer don.

In a statement Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) read out at a news conference on Friday, the organisation’s national coordinator Luke Tembo said an audit report shows that OPC handpicked a private firm, Pest Chem 1B at a cost of K97 million to fumigate government buildings although the Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO) could have done the job at a much lower price.

Chizuma when she gets appointed, she has her work cut out.

President Chakwera has settled for Chizuma out of the three names submitted to him by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Titus Mvalo, who included private-practice lawyer Wellington Kazembe and retired justice of appeal Anthony Kamanga.

Chizuma boasts of an impressive record in public service; she has served as a magistrate, assistant registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court, deputy chairperson of the Industrial Relations Court (IRC) and now Ombudsman.

