HRDC quashes IG decision on Buleya Luke inquiry: ‘Malawi Police is compromised’

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has quashed a decision by Inspector General of police, Rodney Jose, to institute a commission of inquiry that would find out circumstances that led to the mysterious death of Buleya Lule–a suspect in the missing of a boy with albinism–arguing the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has no moral ground.

Buleya died in February at a police cell in the capital Lilongwe a day before he could be paraded in court to give his account as fellow suspects accused him of being the mastermind of the abduction, and that he knew where the market was.

The nation hoped Buleya would be the answer to the jigsaw puzzle that would help in bringing to light those who were involved in the diabolic acts.

But Buleya suddenly died in police custody.

A report released by pathologist Dr. Charles Dzamalala last week has revelealed that Buleya died of unnatural circumstances including electrution, a development that attracted public out cry.

Pressure from the donor community and the general public prompted MPS to announce that it would form a commission of inquiry aimed at investigating the matter.

Commissioner of Police responsible for planning, reforms and research,George Kainja, had told the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) organized meeting in Blantyre weeks ago.

But HRDC members told a news conference in Mponela that “the Malawi Police is compromised” on the matter.

“The Malawi Police is an interested party in the whole saga. There is no way the same Police can investigate this. We need Scotland Yard or Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to do this job,” said Timothy Mtambo, HRDC chairperson.

Mtambo said if the police fails to bring a reputable organisation to investigate the matter then they will push that all the police officers on duty on the day of the occurrence be arrested.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :