MCP, UTM hold joint protests against DPP flags pull down

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party supporters are holding joint protests in Dowa against ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which sent its notorious cadets to pull down the opposition party flags.

The protests are happening at Chankhungu trading centre in the district.

The angry protesters are brandishing phanga knives and have stones and other weapons which they say they want to use to harm DPP supporters in retaliation for the removal of the party flags.

As at 7 this morning, there were no police officers to control the situation.

Richard Phiri, a supporter of MCP said the cadets came to the area around four in the morning in a vehicle without a registration number plate but with ‘Ana a Adadi’ inscription.

“They were four of them and started pulling the MCP and UTM flags. When they saw that we were coming to confront them, they run away,” said Phiri.

There was no immediate comment from MCP, UTM and DPP on the issue but the DPP has been pulling down the opposition party flags in the south as well as in the north.

