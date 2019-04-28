TN Stars, Karonga United in 1-1 stalemate: Airtel Top 8

Kasungu-based TN Stars and Karonga United shared spoils following a 1-1 draw in their first leg quarterfinal match of the 2019 Waka! Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The match was played at the Kasungu Stadium on Saturday.

Gule Mwaisope gave the visitors the lead midway into the first half.

Later, Karonga United had their goalkeeper sent off to the advantage of TN Stars who started to attack wave after wave.

Playing with a man down, Karonga failed to contain pressure from the home side with vocal support from their followers until they finally notched in an equalizer late in the second half.

The two sides will meet again in the second leg on 4th May 2019 at the Karonga Stadium.

