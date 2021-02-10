HRDC raps Chakwera, ‘not transformative after all’ but rather talk-talk

For the first time since the Tonse Administration took power, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has made a stinging attack on President Lazarus Chakwera describing him as “not transformative after all.”

In a statement issued Wednesday in which HRDC has commented on the K6.2 Covidgate, status of the Tonse Alliance, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera/National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) US$50 million deadlock, the human rights body says it feel the President is “not angry enough” to lead the country and that Chakwera seems not to be transformative after all.

HRDC in the statement urges President Chakwera to walk the talk in “clearing the rubble” that he has repeatedly promised Malawians that he would do so.

“For instance, the rubble hasn’t been cleared at the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) despite the courts finding several officers at fault. The rubble hasn’t been cleared at Nocam where you said you supported public concerns that the acting CEO was a known operative of the Democratic Progressive Party,” reads the statement in part.

HRDC also takes to task the Chakwera administration for not showing any direction on fulfilling manifesto promises that propelled them to power including; the one million jobs for the youth, K75 billion loans for the youth and women, free water and electricity connection and duty free week.

In view of this, says the statement signed by HRC chairperson Gift Trapence, the Tonse Alliance leadership must jointly address Malawians on the state of the alliance in reference to the joint and consolidated manifesto that Malawians voted for, among other demands.

