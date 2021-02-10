Sharp refs putting Malawi on map

Malawian referees continue to put the country on the map with their excellent performances as observed by both the world football governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Referee Gift Vincent Chicco will be in charge of a CAF Champions League match in Rwanda involving hosts Association Sportive de Kigali and visitors CS Sfaxien from Tunisia to be played at Stade de Kigali in the Rwandan Capital on 20th February, 2021.

Chicco will be assisted by Joseph Nyauti (First Assistant Referee), Innocent Kaundula (Second Assistant Referee) and Godfrey Phillip Nkhakananga (Fourth Official), all from Malawi. Burundian Mustapha Samugabo will be the Match Commissioner while Jose Nyamusore from Rwanda will be the Covid-19 Officer.

Joseph Nyauti has replaced Clemence Kanduku who is in Mauritania officiating the Under 20 AFCON.

“I am in Mauritania for the U20 AFCON. I don’t think I will go to Rwanda. CAF with FAM will determine what will follow next,” Kanduku said in an interview before he was replaced by Nyauti.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after getting information on this tour of duty, Chicco said it was a welcome development in as far as refereeing was concerned in Malawi.

“I am personally happy to go back to Rwanda. Two months ago I also officiated a game there and last month I was in Zambia. This simply shows that Malawian referees are doing their job professionally.

“I wish to thank our referee coaches. They work tirelessly to see us doing the right thing. Many thanks also to my fellow referees who keep on pushing me,” remarked Chicco.

Bernadetta Kwimbira is another female assistant referee who is performing very well, travelling across Africa year in year out to take part in officiating different tournaments under CAF. She also underwent Video Assistant Referee (VAR) training.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Referees Development Officer, Maxwell Mtonga, recently said the experience that Malawian referees get at such international tournaments helps in improving their performance in local competitions.

“This is very encouraging because it shows the confidence that CAF has for the Malawian referees because of their performance.

“The exposure they get is shared among fellow referees back home and that will help to improve our game,” said Mtonga.

