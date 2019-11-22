HRDC rebuffs ‘talk show’ with ministry over Livimbo school land

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has rebuffed Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development on the call for a round table discussion on issues surrounding the plot at Livimbo School in Lilongwe’s Area 2.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe, HRDC member Charles Kajoloweka said the grouping decided not to be part of of the discussions because they feel like this is time for action by the ministry.

“We are not interested in any talking show, all we want is for government to act. If they are inviting us for a round table discussion, we are not interested in that, we want government to be taking action

“We have seen them demolishing illegal structures owned by Malawians without discussions but now, instead of doing the same they are calling for a roundtable discussion. This is sending a lot of messages.

“There is no need for discussions, all they need to do is demolish the property and get back our land,” said Kajoloweka

However, the grouping said they will join government officials on Monday at Livimbo primary and secondary school where they will verify and retrace the boundaries of the school.

HRDC has been invited by the ministry to join the course.

In a letter which Nyasa Times has seen, the ministry said the group will be led by Surveyor General who will use the deed plans of 1956 and the survey of 1971 which confer ownership of the land in question.

“I would like to inform you that we share your concern and that following these Revelations, the ministry has moved swiftly to investigate all the issues surrounding the alleged sale of land for the school and other areas in question.

“I would like to state in unequivocal terms that the ministry has taken bold steps to investigate the alleged sale of Livimbo LEA bad Secondary School and at the time of any writing, the purposes owner of the plot I question had been ordered to surrender all the documents relating to tittle number Bwaila 2/239 scrutiny and verification,” reads part of the letter signed by Secretary for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Sosten Chinkonda.

Land where Livimbo School is, was sold to Ahmed Patel who insisted that he bought the land through normal procedure.

The verification exercise which the ministry said it is a first step to establish the veracity of his claim to the land will start at 9:30am.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :