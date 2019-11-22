Malawi Posts Corp set to introduce same-day delivery courier service

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC), the country’s postal service provider, is set to roll out a same-day delivery service across the cities and towns of Malawi through their buses as one way of satisfying the customers’ needs.

Speaking in an interview, MPC Public Relations Officer, Ida Nkolimbo, said since the introduction of postal bus service about two months ago, the company has been receiving calls from customers demanding same-day delivery service, hence the innovation.

“We have been receiving numerous calls from our clients as a public company that always strives to serve the interest of the people.

“We have taken hid of the demands and plans are at an advanced stage to launch the service,” said Nkolimbo.

She said the demand from clients simply indicates that people have welcomed the postal bus service and are satisfied with its services.

“Our bus service is only six weeks old and for some time, we experienced some shortfalls which we have managed to rectify accordingly. Let our customers be assured of the best same-day courier delivery service,” she added.

In September this year (2019), the corporation bought seven buses using a K700 million loan from FDH Bank.

The service is an additional one to postal mail service and corporate mail door to door service.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :