HRDC says demo to seal Malawi airports, boarders set for Aug 26-30
The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) say the next demonstrations will be held at all border posts in the country and airports from August 26 to 30 to force Jane Ansah, the chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to resign.
HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo told reporters on Tuesday that protesters will close the airports and borders posts to force Ansah to resign from her position as MEC chairperson.
“Our message is that we have a big problem to solve and we need to solve it,” said Mtambo a posture figure for the demos.
The organisation behind the ongoing post-election protests in Malawi say the closure of airports will follow since Ansah has not resigned.
HRDC and opposition parties in Malawi accused Ansah of mismanaging the May 21 presidential elections results.
Malawi presidential election case is currently in Constitutional Court.
The decision by HRDC to continue with the protests comes amid a backdrop of criticism following vandalism and looting of property.
But Mtambo insisted the protests would stop only if Ansah resigns.
Concerns are growing about a broader economic slowdown in the country following the protests but HRDC vice-chairperson Gift Trapence reiterated that the protests would continue until Ansah steps down.
“Jane Ansah must resign. There is no single election which Jane Ansah will ever be allowed to manage again. Not even a by-election. She must resign, otherwise, we are not stopping,” he said.
National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera could not comment on the possible airport and borders shut down.
This is sheer madness, arrest and lock them up! The Constitutional Court is in progress hearing the elections case, what the hell do they want? Sabotage of the country and its economy is a crime against humanity!
No doubt you are real sons of the DEVIL and believe me your barbaric and Satanic actions will soon follow & haunt you and you shall pay dearly for all the atrocities you have caused to this Nation – why not wait for the court action?
Govt must go for broke. Declare a state of emergency, suspend all laws, arrest all these rubble-rousers, beat them hard, we cannot continue watching our poor country sliding into chaos. This is no longer a demo but war on the sovereignty of Malawi. There are imports and exports of vital items such as food and medicine that pass through our ports of entry. There are Tanzanian and Mozambican trucks that pass through our boarders, there are non-political, non-partisan people that use our boarders. This gross immunity has gone on for too long. We cannot have lawlessness, banditry and hooliganism reining… Read more »
Malawians have trust in you guys. You are doing a great job, just refine on violence although it started with Cadets supported by MPS. While MPS has only been protecting DPP. We have to reclaim our destination and that time is now
This is a declaration of War against the Nation of Malawi, This is total madness by Mr Mtambo and group, we dont want bloodshed in Malawi please. Mad people must be stopped in their tracks before driving this Nation into Anarchy, on this the President must act as a leader by using his authority to arrest and lock these Sabouteurs who want to bring civil war in Malawi. Malawi Nation is a Democratic state, Ansa is not the president and why wanting to destroy the country’s strategic places. Once these people tries to invade our airports, the Army must be… Read more »
Unfortunately, their constitutionally granted responsibility is to guard and protect such places against foreign inversion, and NOT nationalists. Yes, as they have successfully done, we call upon them to protect the citizenry and support the MPS in maintaining law and order during the forthcoming demos, if they happen to take place. As a nation, we are missing the point; the issue at hand is for Ansar to step down or for the appointing authority to fire her. Otherwise, we are spending our energies on symptoms of the problem at hand.
Mukufuna muononge ma airport omvetsa chisoniwa? Mukaononga ma runway amabumpu ndege zizikanika kutera inu kokhosi myaa. Mwalephera kale kuchotsa Jane pano ndiye mwatha nzeruno kenako mukapanga mademo ku Sewage and ku mtaya kuti bibi isamabwerenso. Kkkkkkk