Gruesome murder in Balaka: Killer chops off man’s head

Malawi Police in the Eastern Region of Balaka have arrested Staford Koloviko aged 32 for gruesome murder when he is suspected to have chopped off the head of 39 year old Gomiwa Chathapo.

According to Police, the incident happened during the wee hours of Monday, August 12 2019.

Reports indicate that the two had a disagreement and were involved in running battles.

“We are yet to establish the reasons,” said Balaka Police PRO Inspector Felix Misomali.

Chimwemwe Chathapo, who happens to be a brother to the deceased, told Police that his brother had to run for his dear life and he sought refuge into the house of one of the residents of Ndokota Village in T/A Nsamala’s area in the district.

The suspect thereafter followed him where he was hiding and threatened the owner of the house to release Gomiwa or else risk being killed.

This prompted the owner of the house also to leave his house and run for his dear life too before calling upon well wishers for help.

When the villagers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already chopped off the deceased’s head, abdominal part and limbs.

“The community instantly apprehended him (the suspect), and some angry mob started assaulting him with sharp objects,”Misomali said.

By the time the police arrived at the scene, Gomiwa was almost dead and the suspect was left unconscious by the angry mob.

Postmortem conducted at the scene reveals that Gomiwa’s death was caused by severe loss of blood secondary to stabbing.

Meanwhile, the suspect is admitted at Balaka District Hospital, and he will appear in court (once discharged) to answer offence of murder contravening Section 209 of the Penal Code.

The late Gomiwa hailed from Mbewa Village, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje while the suspect comes from Pilitu Village, Traditional Authority Sawali in Balaka.

Police are therefore advising people in the district to find amicable means of sorting out disagreements instead of taking laws into their own hands. They further warn law breakers to risk arrests once caught.

