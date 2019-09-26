HRDC says Malawi police now ruling DPP wing
The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has demonized the Malawi police, describing it as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wing following their partiality towards the ruling party during protests events on Wednesday.
HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence says by attacking the lawful HRDC mobilised anti-Jane Ansah protests in Blantyre, the police have attacked democracy.
“We are now vindicated that the Malawi Police Service is a DPP wing. No wonder they jointly collaborated with [DPP] cadets to attack peaceful and lawful demonstrators,” says Trapence.
Trapence says the police officers must know that they have attacked the tenancy of democracy and they have attacked their own citizens which is a declaration of war on fellow citizens.
“No one in a democracy is above the law. History will judge you bitterly. No one and I mean no one including APM [President Peter Mutharika] will intimidate HRDC and Malawians. Very soon you will be held accountable,” says Trapence.
Trapence and HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo were not at the protests but the HRDC central region chairperson Billy Mayaya and four other protesters were severely injured when the DPP cadets ambushed and attacked the demonstrators.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
DID SEMBEREKA FIND DRUGS FOR HIS INJURY AT QUEENS.IF YES THESE GUYS HAVE NO BASIS TO BLAME SHORTAGE OF DRUGS IN GOVT HOSPITALS.
HRDC IS TRYING TO PUSH THE POLICE AS A DPP ENTITY.THIER IDEA IS TO SEE THE POLICE DISARMED LIKE MYP.TRYING TO PLACE MALAWI ARMY TO THEIR FAVOUR.FAILED POLITICIANS WHO PLAYS IT CHEAP AFTER LOSING.
DONT PLAY REGIONAL AND SECTORAL POLITICS,YOU SHALL FOREVER LOSE .
why were they not there? I quote Trapance “No one in democracy is above the law” Does this include HRDC? Mwayamba kuzipinda nokha. Your foolishness is being exposed. Why are you above the law on Jane Ansah’s issue? Is the court not handling the issue? You better say “No one in democracy is above the law except Mtambo, Trapence and HRDC plus Chakwela and Chilima”. Ndimayesa ngati ndinu ophunzila koma ng’ombe zenizeni.
Next time bring MDF to provide security not Police officers….they are nothing to this nation
HRDC police have shown you time and time again their true Colors how you dumb to trust them is beyond my comprehension and protester at-least get your own protection gear when going to demos you have no choice! Construction helmet tear gas masks gloves borrow a leaf from Hong Kong!!
I concur wt=ith [email protected] There is no police in Malawi. Once you catch someone as you did with that intelligence office, just deal with him and leave him for dead. Its a waste of time thinking we have police in Malawi. Even their president knows this. Its only a name but actually there is no Police.