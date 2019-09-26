HRDC says Malawi police now ruling DPP wing

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has demonized the Malawi police, describing it as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wing following their partiality towards the ruling party during protests events on Wednesday.

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence says by attacking the lawful HRDC mobilised anti-Jane Ansah protests in Blantyre, the police have attacked democracy.

“We are now vindicated that the Malawi Police Service is a DPP wing. No wonder they jointly collaborated with [DPP] cadets to attack peaceful and lawful demonstrators,” says Trapence.

Trapence says the police officers must know that they have attacked the tenancy of democracy and they have attacked their own citizens which is a declaration of war on fellow citizens.

“No one in a democracy is above the law. History will judge you bitterly. No one and I mean no one including APM [President Peter Mutharika] will intimidate HRDC and Malawians. Very soon you will be held accountable,” says Trapence.

Trapence and HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo were not at the protests but the HRDC central region chairperson Billy Mayaya and four other protesters were severely injured when the DPP cadets ambushed and attacked the demonstrators.

