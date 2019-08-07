HRDC says Malawi police should pay costs for demos damage

Anti-Jane Ansah protests organisers say the Malawi police should pay for the damages of property and looting during Tuesday’s demonstrations in the capital Lilongwe.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the police deliberately provoked the situation.

“They came at the community ground, firing teargas to the unsuspecting protesters. The police wanted to disperse the protesters, this provoked the situation,” said Mtambo.

He also claimed that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets were given teargas to spray at protestors.

“We found some civilians with the teagas. One of them had even a screw driver and wanted to kill a protester but an MDF soldier came in quickly,” he said.

Protesters broke into and looted from First Merchant Bank, Movesa and CFAO among other shops and properties in the capital city.

Unlike in previous protests, the police provided little security.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the police would issue its report on the matter.

