Misa Malawi challenges Macra over ban on live demos coverage

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter has described as ambush the decision by broadcasting regulators, Macra, to ban live coverage of anti-Jane Ansah protests.

Misa Malawi chairperson Theresa Ndanga said her organization would engage both the electronic media and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) over the issue.

“It is very surprising and suspicious that the order has just made the order without giving notice. Their order is vague because even news is read live,” said Ndanga.

The letter, signed by Macra director general Godfrey Itaye says the order follows the promulgation of the Communications (Broadcasting) Regulations 2019 by the minster of Information and Communications Technology.

“Regulation 30 (1) of the regulations provides that no broadcaster shall conduct a live broadcast without the aid of a delay machine. Pursuant to this provision you are to hereby prohibited from carrying out any live broadcast until you are in compliance with this provision,” says Itaye.

He says the regulations became effective on June 28 2019.

