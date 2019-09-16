HRDC says ready for fresh demos as Mutharika condemns violent protests

President Peter Mutharika has renewed his condemnation for violent protests just days before the new wave of anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations.

Speaking Saturday evening on arrival from Zimbabwe where he attended the state funeral of former president Robert Mugabe, Mutharika said the violent protests are detrimental to the social-economic development of the country.

“Just imagine, they target public infrastructure. They demolish schools, police stations, damage roads,” said Mutharika.

He said some people who attended the state funeral for Mugabe asked him why Malawians had gone to the extent of damaging their own public infrastructures.

“Mugabe lived for pan-African unity. What is happening in Malawi now is not the unity he wanted us to enjoy,” said Mutharika.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has announced that the new wave of protests would take place from Wednesday tp Frday this week (September 18 to 20 , 2019) to force the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah step down.

“What we know is that the 14 days expired and after that we are free to organise demonstrations by making use of the points that we agreed with the Attorney General’s office,” said Mtambo.

He said HRDC has submitted letters to all city councils of demonstrations and that some districy councils will receive the letters this wek,

But the Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale has strongly condemned the call for the protests, saying HRDC and the government had not yet exhausted exploring ways of holding peaceful protests.

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal made the order following an application by the Attorney General’s office which cited violence and lotting during some of the HRDC’s protests.

HRDC and opposition parties want Asah, who is also Judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, to step down, accusing her of presiding over an allegedly flawed electoral process.

She denies any wrong doing and have vehemently refused to resign, saying she is leading a “normal life” as the Constitutional Court is hearing election petition case.

