Nomads labored to beat Ntopwa, extend lead with 7 points: Malawi TNM Super League

Felix Zulu struck a second -half goal to give Be Forward Wanderers victory against Ntopwa FC as they extended their lead in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Zulu scored from a rebound after Isaac Kaliat’s free kick hits the post.

Ntopwa, who dominated the game especially in the second half saw Hendlix Misinde narrowly missing from 20 yards in the second half after good work by Rafiq Mussa.

The Nomads created few chances in a laboured performance, but Babatunde Adepoje and Lucky Malata through a header went close late on.

Ntopwa, who last week clipped Mighty Tigers, enjoyed the greater share of what few chances there were, cheered on by a section of ganyu crowd.

The Nomads, who are basking on the top of the table with 39 points from 17 games struggled mainly to play their usual passing game.

The league leaders could not give passes to their strikers resulting in the likes of Babatunde chasing for the ball deep from the midfield.

However, they had a solid defence which was well marshaled by Lucky Malata denying Ntopwa some scoring opportunities.

There was a sighn of relief on the part of the Nomads when the referee blew the last whistle to mark the end of the game.

Be Forward Wanderers Coach, Bob Mpinganjira praised his charges for the victory but concededd it was a tough encounter which they expected from Ntopwa.

Ntopwa Coach, Trevor Kajawa said a better side lost the match but also hailed his players for playing to his instructions.

