Nomads labored to beat Ntopwa, extend lead with 7 points: Malawi TNM Super League

September 16, 2019 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Felix Zulu  struck a second -half  goal  to give  Be Forward Wanderers   victory against Ntopwa FC  as they extended their lead in the TNM Super League  on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

TNM Super League leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers
Babatunde and Ntopwa player fights for the ball
Ntopwa mob whistle-man to protest

Zulu scored from a rebound after Isaac Kaliat’s  free kick hits the post.

Ntopwa, who dominated the game especially in the second half  saw  Hendlix Misinde  narrowly missing  from 20 yards  in the second half after good work by  Rafiq Mussa.

The Nomads created few chances in a laboured performance, but  Babatunde Adepoje  and Lucky Malata through a header   went close late on.

Ntopwa, who last week clipped  Mighty Tigers, enjoyed the greater share of what few chances there were, cheered on by a section of ganyu  crowd.

The Nomads, who are basking on the top of the table with 39 points from 17 games struggled mainly to play their usual passing game.

The league leaders could  not  give passes to their strikers  resulting in the likes of Babatunde chasing for the ball deep from the midfield.

However, they had a solid  defence which was well marshaled by Lucky Malata denying Ntopwa some scoring opportunities.

There was a sighn of relief on the part of the Nomads when the referee blew the last whistle to mark the end of the game.

Be Forward Wanderers Coach, Bob Mpinganjira praised his charges for the victory but concededd it was a tough encounter which they expected from Ntopwa.

Ntopwa  Coach, Trevor Kajawa said a better side lost the match but also hailed his players for playing to his instructions.

1
George Malemu
Guest
George Malemu

We are not talking of playing well in football otherwise the Flames could have been somewhere for playing well. Look now Ntopwa is on position 14 in the relegation zone despite playing well, heading back to the lower league. Izi ndi zakuluakulu the same will be when they will face Bullets, Silver but at the end of it all these giants will emerge winners, bet me

5 hours ago