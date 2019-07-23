HRDC says will not call off demos as pleaded by Muluzi: ‘Ansah must go first’
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leadership says they will continue to organise demonstrations until Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.
HRDC on Tuesay held dialogue talks with former president Bakili Muluzi who had moved in to quell the post-election tension in the country by inviting activits to a meeting to find “a civil solution” to protests.
Muluzi, who governed Malawi from 1994 to 2004, pleaded with HRDC leadership to call off the demos and that he would engage Ansah to reflect on the resignation call.
But the HRDC Vice-chairperson Gift Trapence said will not call off the demos. And asked Muluzi to talk to Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, to resign as MEC chairperson, to save the current political impasse.
“For dialogue to continue, let Ansah resign first,” said Trapence.
Besides Muluzi, State-funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has also offered to mediate in the post-election stalemate.
Since May 27 when Ansah declared President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as winner of the presidential race with 1 940 709 votes representing 38.57 percent followed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes representing 35.41 percent with the country’s immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima of UTM Party finishing third and ahead of four other aspirants with 1 018 369 votes representing 20.24 percent, tension has engulfed the country and, in some cases resulting in protests marred by looting and violence.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Gentlemen and ladies, these are kids and stupid kids for that matter. Makamaka trapece, I now believe that he has an issue with the mutharikas via jane ansah. But one thing these stupid kids should know is that alot of people are now feeling the pinch of these demos if we can go by the turnout last week. Today I was reading one of the stories on bbc africa live where it has been stated that one leader had been jailed for not accepting results of an election and this led to deaths of some civilians. So to these kids,… Read more »
Inu kodi bwanji? These people wanted attention, and the mistake you are making is you are recognizing them, mapeto ake mukuwapatsa matako…if you left them alone kuyenda lero, kukanapita anthu 7 okha, and they would have thought otherwise for next demos, and that’s why they jumped at the ‘opportunity’ of dialogue akudziwa kuti sakavomela…mukulakwitsa kuwapanga attend…and by the way ndine wa MCP not DPP
How fat were the yellow envelopes? Or maybe the sparkling tinned drinks had no caffeine!
Pa agenda ya ma demo add this – state house just spent K101 million to send 16 people to attend graduation of mwana wa Gertrude Mutharika ku UK, Gertrude part of the delegation and other 4 people from the family of the Vice President; from a reliable source from State House. Corruption is increasing and APM will definitely empty the government confers before he goes. The longer this illegitimate president is there the more dangerous it is for Malawi.