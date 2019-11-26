HRDC suspends Livimbo demos: ‘Satisfied school land not sold’

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has suspended demonstrations against illegal land sales and corruption, saying the orgnaisation has demanded timelines within which government will take action against the encroachment of Livimbo school.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo announced the suspension after a half day meeting with the stakeholders and high level team from the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development officials at Livimbo Primary School on Monday.

They also met Minister of Lands Symon Vuwa Kaunda at his officer later in the afternoon.

Mtambo said HRDC is satisfied with the commitment from the Ministry leadership in resolving the Livimbo issue.

HRDC chair said he is happy personally for the information which has been furnished which indicates that Livimbo Schools are not sold.

“We are urging the Ministry to resolve the land encroachment by protecting the public land, the public land should have proper documentations,” Mtambo said.

During the meeting legal counsel of the Yakubu Ibrahim Lahera and Ifani Mohammed Patel, Ishmael Wadi promised to go back to his clients and advise them on the encroachment issue.

Wadi said he will stick and conform with the law.

Minister Vuwa Kaunda has since commended HRDC for accepting the invitation.

Vuwa also commended HRDC for suspending the demonstrations over the matter.

During the meeting Surveyor General and Deputy Commissioner of Lands Mohammed Selemani took the stakeholders through on the technical background of the land.

The Ministry has pledged to give a road map in resolving the issues on Monday next week.

