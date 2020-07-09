HRDC to meet President Laz over Malawi cabinet criticism
The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will be meeting President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to discuss issues bordering on the cabinet list released Wednesday night.
HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence has told journalists in Lilongwe that they have received concerns from Malawians decrying the appointment of members of the same family and alleged failure to adhere to the Tonse Philosophy the alliance has been preaching.
He said they have resolved to engage the President first before taking further action because they believe in dialogue.
Trapence has confirmed to Nyasa Times that the President’s office has already given them a nod.
“We have not slept last night because we have been receiving phones calls from all corners of the country as people expressed their misgivings with the composition of the Cabinet.
“As HRDC, we are prepared to continue our mandate of serving Malawians by holding the duty-bearers accountable. Hence, we wish to assure them that we will engage the President [Chakwera] at 1pm this afternoon to present their grievances,” said Trapence.
He added that the coalition will provide feedback to the public whatever response the President will give.
The HRDC national coordinator Luke Tembo disclosed that the concerns are coming from all directions, including senior members of the Tonse Alliance.
However, Tembo was quick to clarify that those expressing misgivings are not doing it out of anger that they have been left out of the Cabinet.
“I know Malawians know us for organizing demonstrations. Yes, going to the streets to demonstrate is one of the options we have, but we have chosen to engage the President [Chakwera] first. The major concern is that the Cabinet Chakwera has appointed goes against the Tonse philosophy,” he said.
Another executive member of the coalition, Ali Mwachande, vowed that they will not allow the new administration to slide the country back to the era of nepotism, regionalism, cronyism and regionalism, which cost the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) power in the just-ended fresh presidential election.
Meanwhile, the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) acting executive director Sylvester Namiwa has urged President Chakwera to desist from executing an appeasement policy.
Apa ndiye ntchito yapezeka anzathu a maufulu a anthufe. 18 million people with majority youth kungotengako msungama basi? naga ana ndi azimayi awo awaimira ndani. focus zero. Serious, employing a person with poor visibility is risking. koma ya banja limodzi ngati ku farm ya ng’ombe ndiye wationjeza.
Kodi kuwakaniza ma.choices awo, ngongolezo muwabwezera inuyo?? Akatapila ali.ndi.mphamvu zolamula chomwe.akufuna….
Before it was we will take to the street, now is this is our friends so we will compile complaints and go and sit down with them huh. You have picked a side and your no longer credible
Zisiyeni izi asakufuna akhale.
Palibe zokammbirana, tell him to stick to what he said about eradicating nepotism. tell him to remove the ministers, dont wait for him to explain anything as his reasons for selecting them. No dialogues awachose musasinthe zochita lero a HRDC ifeyo tanena kuti cabinet musakhae zibale ndie achosedwe muikidwe ena. Whi is in control of such decision making koma?? Koma COVID tiyitha ndi izi?
kkkk Engaging the President first? Mwayamba liti
Nane nkudabwatu mwazindikira liti zimenezi? Zopanda.ntchito..
Not HRDC sorry they are compromised
I am seething with anger at the moment. These two have started on a very wrong footing. We don’t like the look of the new cabinet full stop. Malawians will no longer be bystanders in the affairs of the state and this list needs revisiting before it’s too late. Have these people already forgotten that families in government leaves is with a very bad after-taste? Leading Malawi will not be easy if you forget the basic tenet of our new Malawi. Listen and listen and listen. We have a new way of doing things and everything needs total transparency and… Read more »
Pity that same errors are repeated.