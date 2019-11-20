HRDC to mobilise Malawi citizenry for demos over land grabs
The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has warned government that it will mobilised the citizenry to take to the streets and protests the land grabs if government does not reverse any dubious transactions in relation to the sale of Livimbo School in Lilongwe within five days.
The five-day ultimatum follows revelations by the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament that apart from Livimbo School, other schools like Chimutu, Chilambula, New Shire and Magwero in Lilongwe have also had their land encroached by some developers.
In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, HRDC said it is alarmed with the rate and scale at which authorities have allowed the dubious sale of public and prime land to the disadvantage of many Malawians.
“We at HRDC understand that the Livimbo land scandal is just [a tip of] an iceberg of the rot that has infested the management, sale and distribution of public land in Malawi,” reads a statement signed by HRDC leaders Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence.
The rights defenders said they are “dismayed but not surprised” with revelations that those that have been entrusted with authority to manage land on behalf of the citizenry are abusing the delegated powers with “reckless abandon” solely for their selfish and individual aggrandisement.
“We demand that this transaction be reversed within five days failing which we will mobilise Malawians and take to the streets to vent our anger against this malpractice,” reads the statement.
The coalition has also said if the issue is not resolved, they will call for the resignation of Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Symon Vuwa Kaunda.
Now, now, now, hrdc whom are you representing on this issue? The governance machinery has already systems in place. Within the three arms of govt, there is the legislature that has committes and the issue of these land matters is already in tge hands of relevant committees including the mp for the area, pta, dem and others. So what hrdc should do is to build the capacities of these committees up to the vdc level or block level so that there are no loopholes in the management of infrastructures up to community level. A hrdc mademo tatopa nawo or else… Read more »
Learn to appreciate something when we have people representing you for the voiceless citizens.What government machinery are you talking about here?Its not the very same government machinery who are selling lands?
inunso ndiye mwaluza track aaaaaaah amalawi anali pambuyo panu koma mwachulutsa zibwana
Kusowa zochita. Obviously we are waiting for the warehouses to be demolished. Why don’t you keep yourselves busy tracing the Malawians that are being sold into slavery by the Chinese. Now that fits Human rights defenders.
The reversal must be for all the land that these Amwenyes have stolen. Land is critical issue. Zimbabwe is where it is today because of land issue. If not handled correctly it will have consequences in the future. SA is struggling with the same land reversal. And our teppex government is giving away for free.