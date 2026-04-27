HRDC Turns Up Heat on Government Over Fuel Crisis, Demands Action Beyond “Temporary Fixes”

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has issued a sharply worded statement challenging the government to move beyond short-term responses to Malawi’s deepening fuel crisis, warning that citizens are “tired of promises” and want real, lasting solutions.

In a statement released on April 27, 2026, in Lilongwe, HRDC acknowledged recent government efforts aimed at improving fuel supply, including interventions to secure foreign exchange and facilitate the movement of fuel tankers. But the coalition made it clear: temporary relief is not enough.

“Malawians are not looking for temporary relief alone—they are demanding reliable, affordable, and consistent fuel supply supported by sound economic management,” the statement reads.

HRDC paints a grim picture of the current situation, describing weeks of severe hardship across the country. Businesses are struggling, transport operators are grounded, and ordinary citizens are bearing the brunt of rising costs and lost productivity.

From urban centers to rural communities, the effects have been widespread—long queues, erratic supply, and a thriving black market have become the new normal.

While the coalition commended the government for taking urgent steps, it did not hold back in pointing out what it sees as a fundamental failure: the absence of a clear, sustainable strategy.

HRDC laid out four key demands it says must be addressed immediately:

1. Immediate, visible improvement in supply

Citizens must see real reductions in fuel queues and shortages—not in weeks, but now.

2. Transparency and regular updates

Government must provide clear, consistent information on fuel stocks, import volumes, and supply timelines.

3. Long-term economic fixes

The coalition says the crisis is rooted in deeper structural problems—particularly forex shortages. It is calling for reforms in procurement systems, strategic fuel reserves, and diversified financing for imports.

4. Crackdown on the black market

HRDC wants stronger enforcement against illegal fuel vendors exploiting the crisis with inflated prices and unsafe practices.

Beyond the economic toll, HRDC argues that the crisis is now a constitutional issue.

The coalition says ongoing fuel shortages are undermining citizens’ rights to economic activity and development, as protected under Malawi’s Constitution. When transport systems collapse and businesses stall, livelihoods are directly threatened.

“Access to livelihoods, fair economic opportunities, and dignified living conditions are closely linked to economic rights,” the statement emphasizes.

In one of its most pointed criticisms, HRDC cautioned the government against what it called “dialogue without results.”

Malawians, the group says, are no longer interested in endless meetings or consultations that fail to deliver tangible outcomes.

“Malawians expect dialogue that delivers results—not dialogue in name only,” the statement declares.

The coalition concluded with a strong message: Malawi needs leadership that delivers certainty, not crisis management on repeat.

HRDC says it will continue monitoring the situation and engaging stakeholders nationwide to ensure that promised improvements translate into real relief on the ground.

For now, the message is unmistakable—patience is running out, and the pressure is squarely on the government to act decisively or risk further public frustration.

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