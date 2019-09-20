HRDC wants Malawi Parliament to bring back electoral reforms bill

September 20, 2019 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) wants Parliament to bring  back Electoral Reforms Bill which was shot down in the House last year.

HRDC chairperson Mtmabo (L) and his deputy Gift Trapence presented the petition to National Assembly

“We urge National Assembly to deliberate and pass the electoral reforms in their original form as proposed by the Law Commission as amatter of urgency,” HRDC has said

In a petition the organisation  delivered to Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani-Hara at Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo presented the petition to the Speaker through Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Richard Chimwendo Banda.

The Electoral Reform Bill, which was shot down in Parliament, sought to ensure that the president elected during polls represents the majority of Malawians and facilitate involvement of women in active politics by, among other things, ensuring that each district has a constituency where only female candidates compete for parliamentary positions, among other benefits.

Other issues raised in the  HRDC petition include adoption of   50-plus-one system of electing a president and deal away with the current  first-past-the-post electoral system.

The organisation said  in the event of one candidate obtaining less that 50 percent of the votes cast, a second round of voting should be  taking place involving the top two candidates.

Commenting on the demands in the petition, governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times: “I think they are simply trying to take advantage of the current sitting of Parliament and the large patronage of their demos   to advance some of the key outstanding issues such as electoral reforms.”

In its preliminary report, the Sadc Election Observation Mission (Seom) on the May 21 Tripartite Elections recommended that Malawi’s electoral laws still need to be reformed. The mission’s suggested areas of reform include appointment of MEC commissioners, period for voter registration and the role of the State broadcaster.

On the composition of MEC, the mission said while the commissioners are appointed by the President in consultation with leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament, “there is, however, need for the appointment process to be improved to enhance inclusivity, transparency and good governance”.

Tuvitwana
Guest
Tuvitwana

Mukapanga zibwana alomwenu mu Parliament, we will chase you out from there ATUMBUKAFE! You know already, these DEMOS are organized mainly by us Tumbukaz kkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Charie
Guest
Charie

Mwasowa podyera agaru inu Jane asah wakunenepetsani

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mangaliso
Guest
Mangaliso

Analyst makhumbo, when are you going to disagree with hrdc?
Nawe mtambo wamenya a polisi, wamenya atolankhani komanso wamenya MDF, mwalesa ma stadium a bullets/wanderers and finally petition for electoral reform. You have multiplied your enemies indeed

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Namalila
Guest
Namalila

What is in your pockets Mr Mitambo??

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago