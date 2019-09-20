Speed Courier in expansion drive, open branch in Karonga next is Zomba

Speed Courier and Logistics has embarked on an expansion drive which has seen the company open a new branch in Karonga.

According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Saqib Malik the company will also be opening a new branch in Zomba by the end of the month, and this will bring to six the number of braches for the company.

Currently the institution has got offices in Limbe, Blantyre, Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Karonga.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Malik said the company’s main goal is to serve even farmers in remotest parts of the country so that they can realize more profits from their produce.

He said: “We will strive to help create a middle class in Malawi by making sure that we connect all parts of Malawi. The most important aspect in any supply chain is transport hence our decision to have competitive charges for our services. At the core of our business are SME’s and farmers because they are an integral part of the economy.”

Malik also disclosed that it is the company’s vision to open new offices before the end of the year in Mangochi, Dedza and either Balaka or Ntcheu.

Meanwhile, the company is set to move its head office from Seven Eleven to a more spacious City Mall office to serve its customers better and create more jobs.

A regular customer Chrispin Mwadana hailed Speed Courier and Logistics for changing the dynamics in the courier business I the country saying their charges are affordable.

“I am able to send my parcels at very low prices to Karonga and Blantyre and the good thing is that they are delivered in good time,” said Mwadana.

