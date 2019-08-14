HTD Limited provides scooters for Bullets players

The partnership between Nyasa Manufacturing Company and HTD Limited bore extra fruits when the company provided ten scooters for use by players.

HTD Public Relations Officer, Sharon Jumbe, said the relationship between NyasaManufacturing Company and HTD Limited has been there for ten years.

“It is important to sponsor sports and football in particular. We felt it was important for us to assist Nyasa Big Bullets with these scooters to ease transport problems for players,” explained Jumbe.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Walter Macmillan Nyamilandu Manda, said the agreement between the two sides has come at the right time.

“I am happy that our vision has come to pass. The Chief Executive Officer for Nyasa Manufacturing Company shared a good vision long ago that Bullets would be able to stand on its own. Today we see progress that a club like Bullets is self reliant,” explained Nyamilandu.

An official from Nyasa Big Bullets, Albert Chigoga, said Bullets will benefit a lot from the scooters.

“It’s been a long term relationship. HTD felt obliged to assist the club with these scooters for transport. We are so grateful to this gesture,” remarked Chigoga.

