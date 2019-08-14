KB held by Masters, fail to close gap on Nomads

Lilongwe based military outfit Kamuzu Barracks on Wednesday failed to close gap on TNM Super League leaders Mighty Be Forward after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Masters Security.

Straight from their humiliating Confederation of African Football campaign 4-0 loss in Uganda and despite the financial challenges the club is experiencing, Masters Security put up a spirited performance against the soldiers.

They took the lead through Alion Tchefu in the first half before Ndaona Daisi leveled the scores later.

The result means that KB now has 29 points four behind leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who has 33 points.

Masters are stuck on position 13 with 13 points and have a single game to wind up the first round season.

The first round of the 2019 Pokopoko TNM Super League is expected to wind up this weekend.

On Saturday, Ntopwa will take on Moyale Barracks at the Kamuzu Stadium while Dwangwa United will play host to defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets at the Chitowe Stadium in Nkhotakota.

Action will continue on Sunday 18th August with the leaders Wanderers taking on Northern Region based soldiers Moyale Baracks, Cvil Sporting playing host to Masters Security at Civo Stadium while Kamuzu Barracks will face Mzuni FC at the Kasungu Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :