Human Resource Society of Malawi formed: M’bobo interim president

Practitioners in the discipline of human resource have formed a society which has since been named Human Resource Society of Malawi (HRSM) which, among others, seeks to advance excellence among trained HR practitioners in the country.

A media statement said the advancement will be through “capacity building” and ensuring that “human resource specialists are aware of the emerging trends in HR space.”

The Society is currently being led by an interim committee with Raphael M’bobo Phiri as president and Benson Jackson as his deputy.

Secretary general is Robin Kajasiche while Prince Chukambiri is publicist.

Maxwell Banda is custodian of the society’s coffers.

According to the statement, membership is strictly for trained human resource practitioners with qualification from a National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) recognised institution.

“Membership to the Society is by subscription of an annual membership. The membership fee is valid for one calendar year i.e. 1st January to 31st December,” reads the statement which provides [email protected] as contact address.

The present structure for membership fees are K20 000 (Professional), K20 000 (Life member) abd K10 000 (Student).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :