Graduate interns want full time jobs before May 21elections

About 3 500 graduates who were given an opportunity to work in different government ministries and departments say they are disgruntled in the manner the current administration is treating them, Nyasa Times has learnt.

The interns – under the K5 billion Youth Internship Programme (YIP) targeting graduates and non-graduates – get K80 000 a month and they say it is far too low as far as the normal welfare of every Malawian is concerned.

A statement that Nyasa Times has seen shows that the intern graduates are failing to support their selves including their wards that supported them.

“We are disappointed with the current administration for frustrating us all. We demand jobs for us all before May 21,” reads the statement signed by Derrick Kalindan’goma, the publicist.

The statement adds: “President Peter Mutharika promised at a certain rally that by July 1 that all gradiate interns are going to be employed. But nothing of that sort has happened.

“This government is taking us for granted. Three days after launching their manifesto they have not lived their words.”

Kalindang’oma warned of national protests in the cities of Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre should government not heed their call.

Last week government promoted over 7 000 police officers, a move the opposition has described as a sheer political stunt.

When presenting the 2018/19 National Budget statement in Parliament, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe announced the introduction of the K4.8 billion youth internship programme which would provide 5 000 youths between the ages of 18 and 30 work experience both in public service and private sector.

“The objective of this programme is to equip the youth withknowledge, skills and ethics as a way of nurturing them for a career in th ecivil service as well as in the Private Sector. Basically, this will help in reducing unemployment among our youth thatthis country is currently experiencing,” said Gondwe in his presentation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :